Four railway infra projects approved by Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti

Four infrastructure projects related to Indian Railways have been approved by the Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM Gati Shakti initiative, an official statement said, reported PTI.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said that NPG under PM Gati Shakti at its 46th session examined and recommended four infrastructure projects.

Also Read Indian Railways to soon begin second Vande Bharat Express for THESE Telugu-speaking states

The four projects will be developed in sync with PM Gati Shakti guidelines using the integrated and holistic approach, said the ministry.

The projects will provide seamless movement of goods and passengers and multimodal connectivity.

The four projects are construction of broad-gauge double line between Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur in Rajasthan, broad-gauge line between Junagarh to Nabarangpur station in Odisha, broad-gauge line between Anand Nagar Ghughuli via Maharajganj on Northeastern Railway in Uttar Pradesh and provision of automatic block signalling on freight dense high utilization network on Western Railway.

PM Gati Shakti, National Master Plan, was launched in October 2021 in order to develop an integrated and planned infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.

All connectivity and logistics infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through NPG.