If you accidentally leave behind a counter-booked (PRS) train ticket, your journey doesn’t have to end. Indian Railways permits genuine passengers to continue traveling, provided their booking can be officially verified.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, a family member or authorised representative can present the original counter ticket to the Station Master at the passenger’s boarding station.

After verifying the ticket, the Station Master will send an official message to the upcoming stations on the train’s route. This allows onboard railway authorities to confirm the passenger’s details and take necessary action under existing rules.

ALSO READ Indian Railways launches first AI-powered sign language announcement system at Badshahnagar station

Exclusion of Online Bookings

This specific provision applies exclusively to passengers holding physical, reserved tickets issued through Railway Reservation System (PRS) counters. It was introduced as a relief measure for travelers who genuinely purchased a ticket but forgot to carry it.

Consequently, this process does not apply to e-tickets booked via the IRCTC website or mobile application, as online bookings have their own digital verification protocols.

What passengers should do if they forget their ticket

If you realize mid-journey that you have left your physical counter ticket behind, follow these steps immediately.

Inform the TTE: Alert the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on board your train right away.



Contact Home: Call a family member or an authorized representative and ask them to rush the original ticket to the Station Master at your departure station.



Official Verification: Once the representative submits the ticket for verification, the Station Master will initiate the official cross-checking process to ensure your journey continues smoothly.