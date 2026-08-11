India is expanding its railway manufacturing footprint beyond the domestic market, with the first rake under a major coach supply project for Bangladesh now nearing rollout.

The project covers the supply of 200 broad-gauge passenger coaches to Bangladesh Railway, with RITES Limited handling the order and production being carried out at RCF Kapurthala.

According to The Indian Express, the Ministry of Railways said the first 20-coach LHB rake will soon be rolled out from RCF Kapurthala, marking the start of deliveries under the larger contract.

20-coach rake features new design elements

The first rake will consist of 20 LHB coaches tailored to the requirements of Bangladesh Railway. The trainset will include three AC sleeper coaches, three AC chair cars, 12 non-AC chair cars and two power cars.

The coaches incorporate several design changes and modifications, with some of the features being introduced in LHB coaches for the first time. These changes have been made to suit the operating requirements of Bangladesh Railway.

The LHB design also offers higher safety, better operational efficiency and lower maintenance needs, making the coaches suitable for long-distance passenger services.

RITES’ ₹915-crore Bangladesh coach order

The first rake is part of a wider project under which RITES will supply 200 broad-gauge passenger coaches to Bangladesh Railway.

The order was awarded to RITES in 2024 following a global competitive bidding process. The coaches are being manufactured at RCF Kapurthala, while RITES is responsible for the overall supply programme.

The contract is valued at around ₹915 crore and is being funded by the European Investment Bank. Bangladesh is expected to receive the 200 coaches between June 2026 and December 2027, according to The Indian Express.

Strengthening India’s rail export footprint

The Bangladesh coach order highlights India’s growing role in railway manufacturing for overseas markets. RCF Kapurthala has earlier supplied coaches to Bangladesh Railway, and the latest project further strengthens this export link.

The project also showcases the capability of Indian railway production units to develop coaches based on the requirements of international railway systems.