A fire broke out in an AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on Sunday morning — with officials evacuating dozens of passengers as smoke billowed out of the windows. The incident took place in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh around 5:15 am. All passengers on the affected coaches were deboarded safely, and no casualties have been reported. Train services have been disrupted in the sector with officials now working to clear the route and restore normal movement.

This morning at 5.15 am, a fire incident was reported in Train No. 12431, the Rajdhani Express travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Nizamuddin, specifically in the rear SLR and B1 coach of the Kota division. Upon noticing the fire, railway staff promptly evacuated all passengers, separated the affected coach from the rest of the train, and informed the fire brigade, state administration, and railway authorities. Immediate action ensured the safety of all passengers,” Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain told ANI.

Train services disrupted

Officials told The Indian Express that an additional coach would be attached at Kota station to facilitate movement onto the Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot routes. Another train (number 12955) was detained at Mahidpur Road as officials worked to control the blaze and clear the section. Railway officials have repeatedly assured that the situation will return to normal shortly.

“The fire has been almost completely controlled. Three fire brigade units, ambulances, and civil administration are on-site, working collaboratively. Railway officials have arrived, and additional coaches are being arranged from Kota. The remaining portion of the train is expected to depart within 30 to 45 minutes, after which track restoration will begin. This incident has caused some regulation of trains in both directions, affecting approximately 5 to 6 trains. Passengers are advised to contact the railway website or helpline at 139 for any information,” Jain added in conversation with ANI.

“The train is currently stationary, and it will depart as soon as a diesel engine arrives. Affected passengers have been provided with food and will be adjusted in other coaches. Additionally, a new coach is being planned in Kota to shift the affected passengers, ensuring they face no inconvenience,” West Central Railway Headquarters CPRO Harshit Shrivastava told ANI.

What caused the fire?

Railway authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire. The blaze was reported early on Sunday morning after it broke out in the B coach and SLR coach of the train. Shrivastava told ANI that the affected coaches were promptly separated and isolated and all affected passengers were evacuated. The local fire brigade was called in with the help of the local administration to extinguish the fire.

“The primary cause of the fire is not yet known, but an immediate investigation has been ordered to determine the cause,” he added.