Passengers planning rail journeys during the upcoming Puja and festive season will have additional travel options from October. Northern Central Railway has announced additional trips of special trains on 13 routes, with an aim of increasing seat availability during the festive rush.

As per the North Central Railway official release, the additional services cover routes interlinking Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Agra Cantt, VGL Jhansi and Subedarganj with destinations including Udhna, Asarva, Bandra Terminus, Valsad, Dadar, Sabarmati, Indore and Veraval.

Depending on the train, the additional trips will begin between October 1 and October 20, with most continuing through November. One service, Train 01906 Asarva-Kanpur Central, will run up to December 1, 2026.

Check all 13 special train routes and dates

Train Nos. Route Days and additional operation Trips each 01905/01906 Kanpur Central–Asarva–Kanpur Central 01905: Mon, Oct 5–Nov 30; 01906: Tue, Oct 6–Dec 1 9 01907/01908 Agra Cantt–Udhna–Agra Cantt 01907: Tue, Oct 6–Nov 24; 01908: Wed, Oct 7–Nov 25 8 01909/01910 Asarva–Agra Cantt–Asarva 01909: Tue, Oct 6–Nov 24; 01910: Mon, Oct 5–Nov 23 8 02199/02200 VGL Jhansi–Bandra Terminus–VGL Jhansi 02199: Thu, Oct 1–Nov 26; 02200: Sat, Oct 3–Nov 28 9 04105/04106 Prayagraj–Udhna–Prayagraj 04105: Thu & Sun, Oct 1–Nov 29; 04106: Fri & Mon, Oct 2–Nov 30 18 04179/04180 Prayagraj–Sabarmati–Prayagraj 04179: Sat & Tue, Oct 3–Nov 28; 04180: Sun & Wed, Oct 4–Nov 29 17 04119/04120 Subedarganj–Valsad–Subedarganj 04119: Sat, Oct 3–Nov 28; 04120: Sun, Oct 4–Nov 29 9 04139/04140 Prayagraj–Dadar–Prayagraj 04139: Fri, Oct 2–Nov 27; 04140: Sun, Oct 4–Nov 29 9 04155/04156 Subedarganj–Udhna–Subedarganj 04155: Mon & Thu, Oct 19–Nov 26; 04156: Tue & Fri, Oct 20–Nov 27 12 04175/04176 Subedarganj–Dadar–Subedarganj 04175: Sun, Oct 4–Nov 22; 04176: Tue, Oct 6–Nov 24 8 04177/04178 Subedarganj–Valsad–Subedarganj 04177: Tue, Oct 6–Nov 24; 04178: Wed, Oct 7–Nov 25 8 04169/04170 Subedarganj–Indore–Subedarganj 04169: Fri & Mon, Oct 2–Nov 27; 04170: Sat & Tue, Oct 3–Nov 28 17 04173/04174 Prayagraj–Veraval–Prayagraj 04173: Thu, Oct 1–Nov 26; 04174: Fri, Oct 2–Nov 27 9

Prayagraj-Udhna pair gets 18 trips each

Among the services mentioned in the list, the Prayagraj-Udhna-Prayagraj special pair (04105/04106) will have additional trips in each direction.

Train No. 04105 will run from Prayagraj on Thursdays and Sundays from October 1 to November 29, whereas Train No. 04106 will operate from Udhna on Fridays and Mondays from October 2 to November 30.

The Prayagraj-Sabarmati pair (04179/04180) and Subedarganj-Indore pair (04169/04170) will each have 17 trips in each direction during their respective periods.

Prayagraj-Gandhigram service shifted to Sabarmati

Passengers using the Prayagraj special should also note an important change. For operational reasons, North Central Railway has changed the terminal of Train Nos 04111/04112 Prayagraj-Gandhigram-Prayagraj bi-weekly special from Gandhigram to Sabarmati.

The service will now run as Train Nos. 04179/04180 Prayagraj-Sabarmati-Prayagraj.

Train No. 04179 will leave Prayagraj at 4:00 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays, starting October 3. Train No. 04180 will leave Sabarmati at 5:45 pm on Sundays and Wednesdays, commencing from October 4.

The official release also mentions that the timings and stoppages between Fatehpur and Mahesana will remain unchanged from those of the earlier 04111/04112 service.

Asarva-Kanpur Central timings revised

North Central Railway has also revised the timings of Train No. 01906 Asarva-Kanpur Central Special from October 6 because of operational issues.

The train’s revised arrival/departure timings will be 3:50 am/3:55 am at Tundla, 4:20 am/4:22 am at Firozabad and 5:10 am/5:12 am at Etawah. It’s arrival time at Kanpur Central remains unchanged at 7:00 am.

What passengers should keep in mind

The announcement is for additional trips of special trains during the Puja and festive period. Passengers should check the train numbers, direction, operating day and applicable days carefully when planning their journeys, as the schedules and number of trips vary across routes.