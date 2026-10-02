South Central Railway and South Eastern Railway will operate special trains on the Charlapalli-Bengaluru and Hatia-Bengaluru routes to handle the expected increase in passenger demand during the upcoming festive season.

The services will provide additional connectivity between Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand and other destinations along the two routes during October and November.

Charlapalli-Bengaluru weekly special

South Central Railway will run Train No. 07065 Charlapalli-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru Weekly Express Special on selected dates from October 5 to November 30.

The train will leave Charlapalli at 9:50 pm on October 5, 12, 19 and 26, and November 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. It will reach SMVT Bengaluru at 1:15 pm the following day.

The return service, Train No. 07066 SMVT Bengaluru-Charlapalli Weekly Express Special, will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 3:50 pm on October 6, 13, 20 and 27, November 3, 10, 17 and 24, and December 1. It will arrive at Charlapalli at 5:30 am the next day.

The train will stop at Secunderabad Junction, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad Junction, Seram, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur Junction, Manthralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal Junction, Anantapur, Dharmavaram Junction, Hindupur and Yelahanka Junction in both directions.

The special service will have 24 coaches, comprising three AC 2-tier, five AC 3-tier, 10 Sleeper Class, four General Second Class and two Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake Van coaches.

Hatia-Bengaluru Puja special

South Eastern Railway will also operate a weekly Puja Special between Hatia and SMVT Bengaluru to meet additional passenger demand during Durga Puja.

Train No. 08637 Hatia-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Special will leave Hatia at 9 am every Wednesday from October 14 to November 11. It will reach SMVT Bengaluru at 8:45 pm the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 08638 SMVT Bengaluru-Hatia Weekly Special will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 12:30 am every Friday from October 16 to November 3 and reach Hatia at 12:30 pm the next day.

The service will stop at Balasiring, Govindpur Road, Bano, Rourkela, Jharsuguda Junction, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili Junction, Vizianagaram Junction, Pendurti, Duvvada, Samalkot Junction, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada Junction, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur Junction, Renigunta Junction, Katpadi Junction, Jolarpettai Junction and Krishnarajapuram in both directions.

The Hatia-Bengaluru special will comprise 22 coaches, including one AC 2-tier, eight AC 3-tier, seven AC 3-tier Economy, two Sleeper Class, two General Second Class and two Brake Van-cum-Luggage and Generator Car coaches.