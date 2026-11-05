Indian Railways is operating around 18,000 special trains during the festive season this year, up from approximately 12,000 during the same period last year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The special train arrangements cover the major festivals of Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath. The Railways has also set up holding areas at some of the busiest stations to manage the rush and make passenger movement easier.

“Extensive arrangements have been made for the festive season. During last year’s festive period, encompassing the major festivals of Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath, approximately 12,000 special trains were operated. This year, by combining those from last year with the newly added special trains, we are running around 18,000 special trains. At highly congested stations, such as Udhna in Surat, New Delhi, and the Anand Vihar Terminal, large holding areas have been established,” he said.

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“For instance, at the New Delhi and Udhna stations, each of these holding areas can accommodate around 20,000 people at any given time. Numerous high-quality toilets have been constructed, and excellent air circulation systems have been installed. Ticketing counters have been relocated into these holding areas, ensuring that passengers can access ticketing services easily without having to navigate through heavy crowds,” he further added.

Holding areas at busy railway stations

The holding areas at New Delhi and Udhna stations can each accommodate around 20,000 passengers at a time. They have facilities such as toilets and air circulation systems. Ticket counters have also been shifted to these areas to reduce the need for passengers to move through crowded station spaces.

The Railway Minister said the arrangements were being improved every year to handle the high demand during the festive period.

“There is still much work to be done; we strive for continuous improvement every year, aiming to provide better service than the previous year, though the demand remains extremely high. Nevertheless, we have reached a certain standard, and we intend to improve even further in the coming years,” he said.

1,300 railway stations undergoing redevelopment

Vaishnaw also spoke about the ongoing redevelopment of railway stations across the country. He said work has been undertaken at 1,300 stations, of which around 400 have been completed.

The redevelopment projects are aimed at preparing stations for passenger requirements over the next 50 years, with a focus on increasing capacity and incorporating local architectural styles.

“(Railway) Stations are being redeveloped, designed to meet the requirements of the next 50 years. Special emphasis is being placed on increasing station capacity… Today, taking into account our current population, the number of passengers, and future requirements, all these stations are being redeveloped. This redevelopment incorporates local architectural styles; for instance, stations in Jaipur reflect Jaipur’s unique architecture, while those in Jodhpur, Ahmedabad, Tamil Nadu, or Kerala are designed according to the local architectural traditions of their respective regions,” he said.

The minister said the work was being carried out without stopping train operations, given the importance of railway services in the country.

“Work has been undertaken on 1,300 stations across the country, with about 400 already completed. This process requires great care; in many other countries, stations are redeveloped by completely halting rail traffic for 5-6 years. In our country, however, the railway is such a vital mode of transport that we cannot simply shut down these stations. Therefore, the redevelopment is being carried out without disrupting rail traffic and with a strict focus on safety,” he said.

Vaishnaw also visited Govind Dev Ji Temple in Jaipur, where he sought blessings and paid his respects to Mahant Swami Ji.