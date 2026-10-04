Passengers travelling between Jharkhand and Karnataka during the festive season will have an additional train option, as Indian Railways has introduced a weekly special service between Hatia and SMVT Bengaluru Junction. The train will offer five trips in each direction to cater to increased passenger demand during the festive period.

South Coast Railway, in an official post on X, announced the special service and stated that it is being introduced to manage the extra rush of festive passengers.

Hatia to Bengaluru: Check timings

Train No. 08637 Hatia-SMVT Bengaluru Junction Weekly Special Express will leave Hatia in Jharkhand at 9 am every Wednesday from October 14 to November 11, 2026. The train will reach Duvvada at 1:28 am and depart at 1:30 am. It is slated to arrive at SMVT Bengaluru Junction in Karnataka at 8:45 pm on Thursday, the next day.

The train will make a total of five trips from Hatia during the festive period.

Bengaluru to Hatia: Return train schedule

On its return leg, Train No. 08638 SMVT Bengaluru Junction-Hatia Weekly Special will depart from SMVT Bengaluru Junction at 12:30 am every Friday from October 16 to November 13, 2026.

The train will reach Duvvada at 7:38 pm and depart at 7:40 pm. It will reach Hatia at 12:30 pm on Saturday, the following day. The return service will also make five trips during the festive period.

Where will the special train stop?

Passengers travelling from several cities and towns along the route will also gain from the weekly special service.

As per South Coast Railway, the train will stop in both directions at Balasiring, Govindpur Road, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Govindpur Road, Bano, Bargarh Road, Nawagaon, Sambhalpur, Kesinga, Balangir, Rajamundry, Muniguda, Bobbili, Duvvada, Titlagarh, Vizianagaram, Kesinga, Rayagada, Samalkot, Vijaywada, Eluru, Vizianagaram, Joarpettai, Renigunta, Eluru, Ongole, Parvatipuram, Vijaywada, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Krishnarajapuram.

The multiple intermediate stoppages will provide another travel option during the festive season for passengers boarding or getting off at stations along the Hatia-Bengaluru route.

Special train to have 22 LHB coaches

The Hatia-SMVT Bengaluru special will run with 22 LHB coaches, providing reserved as well as general accommodation.

The rake will consist of one AC 2-tier coach, eight AC 3-tier coaches, seven AC 3-tier Economy coaches, two Sleeper coaches and two General Second Class coaches. It will also have one second-class-cum-luggage coach and one generator van.

South Coast Railway, in its official post on X, said the weekly special train is being introduced to clear the extra rush of festive passengers.