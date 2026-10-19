Pune-Muzaffarpur Festival Special Trains: Passengers planning to travel between Maharashtra and Bihar during the festive season will have additional train options, with Central Railway announcing 24 weekly special services between Pune and Muzaffarpur. The arrangements intend to accommodate the extra passenger rush during the festival period, with services commencing from October 19, 2026.

As per the Central Railway’s official announcement on X, the special trains will run under four train numbers-01453, 01454, 01481 and 01482, with six services slated under each number. The outbound trains will leave from Pune, whereas the return services will operate from Muzaffarpur to Hadapsar.

Advance reservations for the special trains are already open, allowing passengers to plan their journeys during the festive season.

Pune-Muzaffarpur special trains: Check dates and timings

Central Railway has announced two sets of weekly special services, each offering six trips in each direction. Passengers have an option to select between Monday and Tuesday departures from Pune, whereas return services from Muzaffarpur are scheduled for Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Train number Route Departure Arrival Departure dates 01453 Pune–Muzaffarpur Monday, 7:40 pm Wednesday, 12 noon Oct 19–Nov 23, 2026 01454 Muzaffarpur–Hadapsar Wednesday, 1:15 pm Friday, 2:45 am Oct 21–Nov 25, 2026 01481 Pune–Muzaffarpur Tuesday, 7:40 pm Thursday, 12 noon Oct 20–Nov 24, 2026 01482 Muzaffarpur–Hadapsar Thursday, 1:15 pm Saturday, 2:45 am Oct 22–Nov 26, 2026

Each train will have six weekly departures during its respective operating period, taking the total number of special services to 24.

Pune-Muzaffarpur special trains: Check stoppages

The special trains will stop at several stations along the route, giving passengers additional boarding and alighting options

According to a Central Railway official post on X, the announced stoppages are Hadaspur, Kopargaon, Daund Chord Line, Manmad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Itarsi, Jalgoan, Pipariya, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Madan Mahal, Prayagraj Chheoki, Maihar, Katni, Manikpur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Patliputra, Sonpur and Hajipur.

Passengers travelling to intermediate destinations can verify the station-wise timings before making reservations.

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Pune-Muzaffarpur special trains: Coach composition

Central Railway has also informed that both sets of festival special trains will run using Amrit Bharat rakes. However, the number of unreserved coaches will differ between the two sets.

Coach category Trains 01453/01454 Trains 01481/01482 Sleeper Class 8 8 General Second Class (Unreserved) 11 7 Pantry Car 1 1 Luggage/Brake Vans 2 2 Total coaches 22 18

The availability of sleeper and general second-class accommodation will give passengers different options for their journeys.

Pune-Muzaffarpur special trains: How to book tickets

Central Railway has confirmed that bookings for special Train Nos. 01453 and 01481 have commenced at all computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) centres. Booking facilities are also available on the official Indian Railway Catering and Tourism (IRCTC) website. Passengers can also use the RailOne mobile application to book tickets.

Passengers travelling in unreserved coaches, tickets can be booked through the UTS system at normal charges, according to the Central Railway’s announcement. For enquiries on arrival and departure timings at intermediate stations, passengers can also visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or use the National Train Enquiry (NTES) application.