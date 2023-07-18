Feast your eyes! Ministry of Railways shares picturesque photos of Vande Bharat Express train

The Ministry of Railways shared some picturesque photos of the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express train traversing near Raigir in Telangana, on Monday.

While sharing the pictures the ministry gave the caption, “Tracing the curves through verdure, the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express traverses near Raigir in Telangana”.

The Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833/20834) is the 8th Vande Bharat Express train of India. It connects the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Currently, the express has 14 AC Chair Cars and 2 Executive Chair Cars coaches. It is the sixth 2nd Generation Vande Bharat Express train. It was designed and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at Perambur, Chennai. It is a perfect example of the Make in India initiative.

Currently, the train operates six days a week. It covers a distance of 699 km in a travel time of 8 hrs 30 mins. The average speed of the train is 82 km/h. 130 km/h is the maximum permissible speed (MPS) of this express.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the ministry has shared photos of the Vande Bharat Express. On Sunday, the ministry shared a photo of the KSR Bengaluru -Dharwad Vande Bharat Express.

“Feast your eyes on the breathtaking view of the KSR Bengaluru -Dharwad #VandeBharatExpress train as it gracefully passes in front of the beautiful green landscape and sparkling water in the outskirts of Kyatsandra, Karnataka,” the ministry tweeted while sharing a photo on the Twitter.