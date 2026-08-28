Train services passing through Faridabad are set to see changes as redevelopment work at the railway station will continue for around 45 days. Nine train services have been cancelled, while several long-distance trains will run without a halt at Faridabad during the work.

The changes are linked to a planned power and traffic block at Platforms 2 and 3, corresponding to Line Nos. 4 and 5 at the station. Faridabad railway station is located on the Hazrat Nizamuddin–Palwal section and comes under the Delhi Division of Northern Railway.

According to The Indian Express report, Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said the block would affect train movement, leading to cancellations, changes in stoppages and other operational adjustments.

Nine trains cancelled during station work

Nine train services will remain cancelled during the notified period as per the Indian Express report. Most of the cancellations will be in effect from September 1 to October 15, 2026.

S.No Train No. Train Cancellation Period 1 64908 Shakurbasti – Ballabgarh Sept 1 – Oct 15 2 64071 Ballabgarh – Shakurbasti Sept 1 – Oct 15 3 64052 Ghaziabad – Palwal Sept 1 – Oct 15 4 64015 Palwal – Shakurbasti Sept 1 – Oct 15 5 64078 New Delhi – Palwal Sept 1 – Oct 15 6 64057 Palwal – Ghaziabad Sept 1 – Oct 15 7 64012 Shakurbasti – Palwal Sept 1 – Oct 15 8 64013 Palwal – Shakurbasti Sept 1 – Oct 15 9 64076 New Delhi – Palwal Sept 1 and Oct 15

Several long-distance trains to skip Faridabad

Apart from the cancellations, several long-distance trains will continue operating but will not stop at Faridabad during the affected dates.

The affected services include Malwa Express, Grand Trunk Express, Ujjaini Express, Puri–Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express, Kerala SF Express and Nanded–Firozpur Cantt Express.

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More services to bypass Faridabad station

As per the reports, the stoppage change will also affect several trains travelling in the opposite direction. These include Punjab Mail, Andaman Express, Himsagar Express, Malwa Express and Haridwar–Bandra Terminus Express.

Train No. Train Faridabad Stoppage Affected 12138 Punjab Mail Aug 31 – Oct 14 20986 Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan–Kota Weekly Express Aug 31 – Oct 14 19326 Amritsar–Indore Jn Express Sept 1 – Oct 15 11450 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Jabalpur Express Aug 31 – Oct 14 16032 Andaman Express Aug 31 – Oct 14 16318 Himsagar Express Aug 31 – Oct 14 11842 Kurukshetra Jn–Khajuraho Express Sept 1 – Oct 15 19020 Haridwar Jn–Bandra Terminus Express Sept 1 – Oct 15 12920 Malwa Express Sept 1 – Oct 15 14622 Firozpur Cantt–Nanded Express Sept 1 – Oct 15 22918 Haridwar Jn–Bandra Terminus Express Sept 1 – Oct 15 19308 Una Himachal–Indore Jn Express Sept 1 – Oct 15

Bandra–Haridwar train to face 45-minute regulation

Train No. 19019 Bandra Terminus–Haridwar Junction Express will also be regulated during the work. The service will face a 45-minute regulation between Palwal and Faridabad New Town for journeys commencing on August 31 and October 14, 2026.