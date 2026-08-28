Train services passing through Faridabad are set to see changes as redevelopment work at the railway station will continue for around 45 days. Nine train services have been cancelled, while several long-distance trains will run without a halt at Faridabad during the work.

The changes are linked to a planned power and traffic block at Platforms 2 and 3, corresponding to Line Nos. 4 and 5 at the station. Faridabad railway station is located on the Hazrat Nizamuddin–Palwal section and comes under the Delhi Division of Northern Railway.

According to The Indian Express report, Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said the block would affect train movement, leading to cancellations, changes in stoppages and other operational adjustments.

Nine trains cancelled during station work

Nine train services will remain cancelled during the notified period as per the Indian Express report. Most of the cancellations will be in effect from September 1 to October 15, 2026.

S.No Train No.TrainCancellation Period
164908Shakurbasti – BallabgarhSept 1 – Oct 15
264071Ballabgarh – ShakurbastiSept 1 – Oct 15
364052Ghaziabad – PalwalSept 1 – Oct 15
464015Palwal – ShakurbastiSept 1 – Oct 15
564078New Delhi – PalwalSept 1 – Oct 15
664057Palwal – GhaziabadSept 1 – Oct 15
764012Shakurbasti – PalwalSept 1 – Oct 15
864013Palwal – ShakurbastiSept 1 – Oct 15
964076New Delhi – PalwalSept 1 and Oct 15

Several long-distance trains to skip Faridabad

Apart from the cancellations, several long-distance trains will continue operating but will not stop at Faridabad during the affected dates.

The affected services include Malwa Express, Grand Trunk Express, Ujjaini Express, Puri–Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express, Kerala SF Express and Nanded–Firozpur Cantt Express.

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More services to bypass Faridabad station

As per the reports, the stoppage change will also affect several trains travelling in the opposite direction. These include Punjab Mail, Andaman Express, Himsagar Express, Malwa Express and Haridwar–Bandra Terminus Express.

Train No.TrainFaridabad Stoppage Affected
12138Punjab MailAug 31 – Oct 14
20986Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan–Kota Weekly ExpressAug 31 – Oct 14
19326Amritsar–Indore Jn ExpressSept 1 – Oct 15
11450Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Jabalpur ExpressAug 31 – Oct 14
16032Andaman ExpressAug 31 – Oct 14
16318Himsagar ExpressAug 31 – Oct 14
11842Kurukshetra Jn–Khajuraho ExpressSept 1 – Oct 15
19020Haridwar Jn–Bandra Terminus ExpressSept 1 – Oct 15
12920Malwa ExpressSept 1 – Oct 15
14622Firozpur Cantt–Nanded ExpressSept 1 – Oct 15
22918Haridwar Jn–Bandra Terminus ExpressSept 1 – Oct 15
19308Una Himachal–Indore Jn ExpressSept 1 – Oct 15
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Bandra–Haridwar train to face 45-minute regulation

Train No. 19019 Bandra Terminus–Haridwar Junction Express will also be regulated during the work. The service will face a 45-minute regulation between Palwal and Faridabad New Town for journeys commencing on August 31 and October 14, 2026.