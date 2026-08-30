Passengers travelling through Faridabad railway station over the next several weeks should check their train and platform details before starting their journey. Redevelopment work at the station will temporarily affect 47 train services, according to separate advisories issued by Northern Railway and Southern Railway.

Of these, four trains will temporarily skip their scheduled stop at Faridabad, while 43 trains will operate from different platforms at the station. The changes begin from August 30, 2026, depending on the train, and some platform changes will remain in place until October 15, 2026.

The four trains skipping Faridabad are affected due to a power or traffic block connected with redevelopment work, according to the Southern Railway advisory.

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Which 4 trains will not stop at Faridabad?

Southern Railway said in an August 27 post on X that four trains would temporarily skip Faridabad between August 30 and October 14. Passengers using these services should note that the trains themselves have not been cancelled; only their Faridabad stoppage is being skipped for the specified period.

TrainRouteFaridabad stop skipped
12615Dr MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi Grand Trunk ExpressAug 30-Oct 13
12625Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Kerala Superfast ExpressAug 30-Oct 13
16032Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Dr MGR Chennai Central Andaman ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
16318Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kanyakumari Himsagar ExpressAug 31-Oct 14

Southern Railway has asked passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.

43 other trains will use different platforms

A separate Northern Railway advisory issued on August 28 lists 43 trains whose platforms at Faridabad will temporarily change because of redevelopment work in the Delhi Division.

The biggest point passengers need to remember is:

  • 17 trains will shift from Platform 3 to Platform 4
  • 26 trains will shift from Platform 2 to Platform 1
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The effective dates vary by train. Some changes start on August 30, others on August 31 or September 1, while the final dates range from October 13 to October 15.

These 17 trains move from Platform 3 to Platform 4

Train No.TrainPeriod
22200Balrampur-Gwalior Jn Sushasan Superfast ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
12904Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Golden Temple MailAug 31-Oct 14
12618Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Superfast ExpressSep 1-Oct 15
12280New Delhi-Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Taj ExpressSep 1-Oct 15
11078Jammu Tawi-Pune Jn Jhelum ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
18478Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri Kalinga Utkal ExpressSep 1-Oct 15
12716Amritsar-Hazur Sahib Nanded Sachkhand ExpressSep 1-Oct 15
14310Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Lakshmibai Nagar Ujjaini ExpressSep 1-Oct 15
14318Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Lakshmibai Nagar Dehradun Indore ExpressSep 1-Oct 15
20494Chandigarh-Madurai Jn Superfast ExpressSep 1-Oct 15
16788Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Tirunelveli Jn ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
19804Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kota Jn Weekly ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
12926Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Paschim ExpressSep 1-Oct 15
11058Amritsar-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus ExpressSep 1-Oct 15
12722Hazrat Nizamuddin-Hyderabad Deccan Dakshin ExpressSep 1-Oct 15
22168Hazrat Nizamuddin-Singrauli Urjadhani Superfast ExpressSep 1-Oct 15
14212New Delhi-Agra Cantt Intercity ExpressSep 1-Oct 15

These 26 trains move from Platform 2 to Platform 1

Train No.TrainPeriod
19019Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Jn ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
11057Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar ExpressAug 30-Oct 13
12721Hyderabad Deccan-Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin ExpressAug 30-Oct 13
22167Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Urjadhani Superfast ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
12415Indore Jn-New Delhi ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
11841Khajuraho-Kurukshetra Jn ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
22917Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Jn ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
12925Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
12189Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
19325Indore Jn-Amritsar Jn ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
12715Hazur Sahib Nanded-Amritsar Jn Sachkhand ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
12617Ernakulam Jn-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Superfast ExpressAug 30-Oct 13
12903Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Jn Golden Temple Mail ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
12807Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Samta ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
22199Gwalior Jn-Balrampur Sushasan Superfast ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
18237Korba-Amritsar Jn Chhattisgarh ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
16787Tirunelveli Jn-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra ExpressAug 30-Oct 13
11449Jabalpur-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
16031Chennai Central-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman ExpressAug 31-Oct 14
16317Kanyakumari-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Himsagar ExpressAug 30-Oct 13
12137Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Firozpur Cantt Punjab MailAug 31-Oct 14
19803Kota Jn-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly ExpressSep 1-Oct 15
20985Kota Jn-Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Weekly ExpressSep 1-Oct 15
19307Indore Jn-Una Himachal ExpressSep 1-Oct 15
14211Agra Cantt-New Delhi Intercity ExpressSep 1-Oct 15
12279Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-New Delhi Taj ExpressSep 1-Oct 15

What should Faridabad passengers do?

Passengers boarding or getting off at Faridabad should check their train’s platform before reaching the platform, particularly during the redevelopment period.

The Northern Railway advisory asks passengers seeking detailed timetables, en-route information and train composition details to use the RailMadad helpline 139, Indian Railways enquiry services or the NTES app.

The platform changes do not mean these 43 trains are cancelled or skipping Faridabad. They are scheduled to stop at Faridabad but will use a different platform during the specified period. The four trains listed separately by Southern Railway, however, will not stop at Faridabad during their respective affected dates.