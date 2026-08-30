Passengers travelling through Faridabad railway station over the next several weeks should check their train and platform details before starting their journey. Redevelopment work at the station will temporarily affect 47 train services, according to separate advisories issued by Northern Railway and Southern Railway.
Of these, four trains will temporarily skip their scheduled stop at Faridabad, while 43 trains will operate from different platforms at the station. The changes begin from August 30, 2026, depending on the train, and some platform changes will remain in place until October 15, 2026.
The four trains skipping Faridabad are affected due to a power or traffic block connected with redevelopment work, according to the Southern Railway advisory.
Which 4 trains will not stop at Faridabad?
Southern Railway said in an August 27 post on X that four trains would temporarily skip Faridabad between August 30 and October 14. Passengers using these services should note that the trains themselves have not been cancelled; only their Faridabad stoppage is being skipped for the specified period.
|Train
|Route
|Faridabad stop skipped
|12615
|Dr MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi Grand Trunk Express
|Aug 30-Oct 13
|12625
|Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Kerala Superfast Express
|Aug 30-Oct 13
|16032
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Dr MGR Chennai Central Andaman Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|16318
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kanyakumari Himsagar Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
Southern Railway has asked passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.
43 other trains will use different platforms
A separate Northern Railway advisory issued on August 28 lists 43 trains whose platforms at Faridabad will temporarily change because of redevelopment work in the Delhi Division.
The biggest point passengers need to remember is:
- 17 trains will shift from Platform 3 to Platform 4
- 26 trains will shift from Platform 2 to Platform 1
The effective dates vary by train. Some changes start on August 30, others on August 31 or September 1, while the final dates range from October 13 to October 15.
These 17 trains move from Platform 3 to Platform 4
|Train No.
|Train
|Period
|22200
|Balrampur-Gwalior Jn Sushasan Superfast Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|12904
|Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Golden Temple Mail
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|12618
|Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Superfast Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
|12280
|New Delhi-Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Taj Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
|11078
|Jammu Tawi-Pune Jn Jhelum Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|18478
|Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
|12716
|Amritsar-Hazur Sahib Nanded Sachkhand Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
|14310
|Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Lakshmibai Nagar Ujjaini Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
|14318
|Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Lakshmibai Nagar Dehradun Indore Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
|20494
|Chandigarh-Madurai Jn Superfast Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
|16788
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Tirunelveli Jn Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|19804
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kota Jn Weekly Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|12926
|Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Paschim Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
|11058
|Amritsar-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
|12722
|Hazrat Nizamuddin-Hyderabad Deccan Dakshin Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
|22168
|Hazrat Nizamuddin-Singrauli Urjadhani Superfast Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
|14212
|New Delhi-Agra Cantt Intercity Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
These 26 trains move from Platform 2 to Platform 1
|Train No.
|Train
|Period
|19019
|Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Jn Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|11057
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express
|Aug 30-Oct 13
|12721
|Hyderabad Deccan-Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express
|Aug 30-Oct 13
|22167
|Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Urjadhani Superfast Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|12415
|Indore Jn-New Delhi Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|11841
|Khajuraho-Kurukshetra Jn Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|22917
|Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Jn Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|12925
|Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|12189
|Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|19325
|Indore Jn-Amritsar Jn Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|12715
|Hazur Sahib Nanded-Amritsar Jn Sachkhand Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|12617
|Ernakulam Jn-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Superfast Express
|Aug 30-Oct 13
|12903
|Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Jn Golden Temple Mail Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|12807
|Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Samta Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|22199
|Gwalior Jn-Balrampur Sushasan Superfast Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|18237
|Korba-Amritsar Jn Chhattisgarh Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|16787
|Tirunelveli Jn-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express
|Aug 30-Oct 13
|11449
|Jabalpur-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|16031
|Chennai Central-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman Express
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|16317
|Kanyakumari-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Himsagar Express
|Aug 30-Oct 13
|12137
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Firozpur Cantt Punjab Mail
|Aug 31-Oct 14
|19803
|Kota Jn-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
|20985
|Kota Jn-Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Weekly Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
|19307
|Indore Jn-Una Himachal Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
|14211
|Agra Cantt-New Delhi Intercity Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
|12279
|Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-New Delhi Taj Express
|Sep 1-Oct 15
What should Faridabad passengers do?
Passengers boarding or getting off at Faridabad should check their train’s platform before reaching the platform, particularly during the redevelopment period.
The Northern Railway advisory asks passengers seeking detailed timetables, en-route information and train composition details to use the RailMadad helpline 139, Indian Railways enquiry services or the NTES app.
The platform changes do not mean these 43 trains are cancelled or skipping Faridabad. They are scheduled to stop at Faridabad but will use a different platform during the specified period. The four trains listed separately by Southern Railway, however, will not stop at Faridabad during their respective affected dates.