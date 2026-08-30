Passengers travelling through Faridabad railway station over the next several weeks should check their train and platform details before starting their journey. Redevelopment work at the station will temporarily affect 47 train services, according to separate advisories issued by Northern Railway and Southern Railway.

Of these, four trains will temporarily skip their scheduled stop at Faridabad, while 43 trains will operate from different platforms at the station. The changes begin from August 30, 2026, depending on the train, and some platform changes will remain in place until October 15, 2026.

The four trains skipping Faridabad are affected due to a power or traffic block connected with redevelopment work, according to the Southern Railway advisory.

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Which 4 trains will not stop at Faridabad?

Southern Railway said in an August 27 post on X that four trains would temporarily skip Faridabad between August 30 and October 14. Passengers using these services should note that the trains themselves have not been cancelled; only their Faridabad stoppage is being skipped for the specified period.

Train Route Faridabad stop skipped 12615 Dr MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi Grand Trunk Express Aug 30-Oct 13 12625 Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Kerala Superfast Express Aug 30-Oct 13 16032 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Dr MGR Chennai Central Andaman Express Aug 31-Oct 14 16318 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kanyakumari Himsagar Express Aug 31-Oct 14

Southern Railway has asked passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.

43 other trains will use different platforms

A separate Northern Railway advisory issued on August 28 lists 43 trains whose platforms at Faridabad will temporarily change because of redevelopment work in the Delhi Division.

The biggest point passengers need to remember is:

17 trains will shift from Platform 3 to Platform 4

26 trains will shift from Platform 2 to Platform 1

The effective dates vary by train. Some changes start on August 30, others on August 31 or September 1, while the final dates range from October 13 to October 15.

These 17 trains move from Platform 3 to Platform 4

Train No. Train Period 22200 Balrampur-Gwalior Jn Sushasan Superfast Express Aug 31-Oct 14 12904 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Golden Temple Mail Aug 31-Oct 14 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Superfast Express Sep 1-Oct 15 12280 New Delhi-Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Taj Express Sep 1-Oct 15 11078 Jammu Tawi-Pune Jn Jhelum Express Aug 31-Oct 14 18478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express Sep 1-Oct 15 12716 Amritsar-Hazur Sahib Nanded Sachkhand Express Sep 1-Oct 15 14310 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Lakshmibai Nagar Ujjaini Express Sep 1-Oct 15 14318 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Lakshmibai Nagar Dehradun Indore Express Sep 1-Oct 15 20494 Chandigarh-Madurai Jn Superfast Express Sep 1-Oct 15 16788 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Tirunelveli Jn Express Aug 31-Oct 14 19804 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kota Jn Weekly Express Aug 31-Oct 14 12926 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Paschim Express Sep 1-Oct 15 11058 Amritsar-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express Sep 1-Oct 15 12722 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Hyderabad Deccan Dakshin Express Sep 1-Oct 15 22168 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Singrauli Urjadhani Superfast Express Sep 1-Oct 15 14212 New Delhi-Agra Cantt Intercity Express Sep 1-Oct 15

These 26 trains move from Platform 2 to Platform 1

Train No. Train Period 19019 Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Jn Express Aug 31-Oct 14 11057 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express Aug 30-Oct 13 12721 Hyderabad Deccan-Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express Aug 30-Oct 13 22167 Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Urjadhani Superfast Express Aug 31-Oct 14 12415 Indore Jn-New Delhi Express Aug 31-Oct 14 11841 Khajuraho-Kurukshetra Jn Express Aug 31-Oct 14 22917 Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Jn Express Aug 31-Oct 14 12925 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express Aug 31-Oct 14 12189 Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express Aug 31-Oct 14 19325 Indore Jn-Amritsar Jn Express Aug 31-Oct 14 12715 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Amritsar Jn Sachkhand Express Aug 31-Oct 14 12617 Ernakulam Jn-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Superfast Express Aug 30-Oct 13 12903 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Jn Golden Temple Mail Express Aug 31-Oct 14 12807 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Samta Express Aug 31-Oct 14 22199 Gwalior Jn-Balrampur Sushasan Superfast Express Aug 31-Oct 14 18237 Korba-Amritsar Jn Chhattisgarh Express Aug 31-Oct 14 16787 Tirunelveli Jn-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express Aug 30-Oct 13 11449 Jabalpur-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express Aug 31-Oct 14 16031 Chennai Central-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman Express Aug 31-Oct 14 16317 Kanyakumari-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Himsagar Express Aug 30-Oct 13 12137 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Firozpur Cantt Punjab Mail Aug 31-Oct 14 19803 Kota Jn-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Express Sep 1-Oct 15 20985 Kota Jn-Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Weekly Express Sep 1-Oct 15 19307 Indore Jn-Una Himachal Express Sep 1-Oct 15 14211 Agra Cantt-New Delhi Intercity Express Sep 1-Oct 15 12279 Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-New Delhi Taj Express Sep 1-Oct 15

What should Faridabad passengers do?

Passengers boarding or getting off at Faridabad should check their train’s platform before reaching the platform, particularly during the redevelopment period.

The Northern Railway advisory asks passengers seeking detailed timetables, en-route information and train composition details to use the RailMadad helpline 139, Indian Railways enquiry services or the NTES app.

The platform changes do not mean these 43 trains are cancelled or skipping Faridabad. They are scheduled to stop at Faridabad but will use a different platform during the specified period. The four trains listed separately by Southern Railway, however, will not stop at Faridabad during their respective affected dates.