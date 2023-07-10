scorecardresearch
Faridabad Railway Station to be redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 261 crore: Ministry of Railways

On the Agra–Delhi chord of Indian Railways, Faridabad railway station is located.

Written by Anurag Kumar
Updated:
Faridabad Railway Station
It is pertinent to mention here that Faridabad is part of the Delhi Suburban Railway.

The Ministry of Railways is all set to redevelop Faridabad Railway Station, Haryana. It will be done at an estimated cost of Rs 261.97 crore.

While the design of the North Foot over Bridge (FOB) and multi-level car parking construction is in progress, the dismantling of railway quarters is already done, informed the Ministry of Railways, on Monday.

On the Agra–Delhi chord of Indian Railways, Faridabad railway station is located. It comes in Faridabad district in the Indian state of Haryana. The railway station serves Faridabad and surrounding areas.

In 1904, the Agra–Delhi chord was opened. During the construction of New Delhi, some parts of it were relaid. In 1982–85, the Faridabad–Mathura–Agra section was electrified.

It is pertinent to mention here that Faridabad is part of the Delhi Suburban Railway. It is served by Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains.

As far as the amenities are concerned, Faridabad railway station has a waiting room, telephone booth, and computerized booking office. It also has a refreshment room.

Recently, in a separate but related development, the ministry also announced the redevelopment of Gorakhpur Railway Station. At a cost of around Rs 498 crore, the station will be redeveloped and will provide world-class passenger amenities.

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and also launched two more Vande Bharat Express trains from Gorakhpur, increasing the fleet to 25!

“Our government is constantly engaged in strengthening the rail infrastructure across the country…I will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station,” tweeted PM Modi before the foundation stone laying ceremony.

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 21:54 IST

