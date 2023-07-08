scorecardresearch
Falaknuma Express Fire: Railways provides special buses for moving impacted passengers towards Secunderabad station – Details inside

The incident comes around a month after the horrific train crash at Odisha’s Balasore.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The railways will conduct a thorough inquiry to ascertain the reason behind the fire incident on Falaknuma Express.

Indian Railways has provided special buses for transporting passengers safely towards Secunderabad Junction railway station. The move comes following the fire incident of Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express. 

Fire incident on Falaknuma Express

On Friday, a total of seven compartments of the Hyderabad-bound Falaknuma Express caught fire near Telangana’s Bommanapalli area. Three compartments – S4, S5 and S6 have been damaged completely while two more bogies damaged partially.

Arrangement of Special buses

The national transporter has arranged 12 special buses for passengers of Train number 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express.

Help Desk opened

The South Central Railway (SCR) zone has provided a Help Desk at Secunderabad Railway stations to assist the families of passengers in case of any need. One can contact the helpline number – 04027786140, and  86170, BSNL-040 27801111.

Inquiry to be conducted

The railways will conduct a thorough inquiry to ascertain the reason behind the fire incident on Falaknuma Express.

Train cancellation/Partial Cancellation/Diversion:-

Following the incident, the railways cancelled the operation of several trains on Saturday while diverting few of them.

Cancellation:-

  • 17645 Secunderabad-Repalle
  • 17064 Secunderabad-Manmad
Partial Cancellation:-

  • 17229 Thiruvananthapuram-Secunderabad (Partial cancellation between Ramannapet-Secunderabad)
  • 17646 Repalle-Secunderabad (Nadikude-Secunderabad)

Diversion of Trains:-

  • 17230 Secunderabad-Thiruvananthapuram (Diverted to run via Kazipet-Vijayawada)
  • 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah (Diverted to run via Kazipet-Vijayawada)
  • 12805 Visakhapatnam-Lingampally (Diverted to run via Vijayawada-Kazipet)
  • 17231 Narsapur-Nagarsol (Diverted to run via Vijayawada-Kazipet)

Balasore Train tragedy

The incident comes around a month after the horrific train crash at Odisha’s Balasore. The rail disaster took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station of South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. The accident involved three trains – the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train. Over 290 passengers were killed while more than 1000 injured. 

First published on: 08-07-2023 at 08:13 IST

