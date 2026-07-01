Indian Railways has approved a Rs 226 crore signalling modernisation project covering 13 stations on the Durg-Taroki section of the Raipur Division in South East Central Railway (SECR), marking another step in its wider effort to upgrade legacy railway infrastructure with digital systems.

ALSO READ Indian Railways approves Rs 499 crore doubling of Mansi-Saharsa line in Bihar

The project will replace the existing Panel Interlocking (PI) system with Electronic Interlocking (EI), a technology that automates signalling and route-setting while introducing multiple layers of safety checks. Railway officials believe the upgrade will strengthen train operations on a section that handles both passenger and freight traffic.

Why Electronic Interlocking matters

Unlike conventional Panel Interlocking, which relies on older relay-based operations and greater manual intervention, Electronic Interlocking uses computer-based systems to process signalling commands and prevent conflicting train movements.

Electronic Interlocking is a state-of-the-art signalling technology that automates route setting and signalling functions while incorporating advanced safety features. The upgraded system will improve operational efficiency, reduce the possibility of signalling failures and enable faster restoration during disruptions.

The modernisation is expected to improve operational flexibility by reducing equipment failures and making it easier to restore services in case of technical disruptions. It also lays the groundwork for accommodating future increases in train movement without compromising safety.

Part of a broader railway modernisation strategy

The sanctioned work includes the installation of Electronic Interlocking at Marauda, Risama, Gundardehi, Latabor, Balod, Kusumkasa, Dalli Rajhara, Gudum, Bhanupratappur, Keoti, Antagarh, Taroki and the Raipur Store Depot.

Once commissioned, the upgraded signalling system is expected to improve punctuality, enhance reliability and support smoother train operations across the Durg-Taroki section. The technology is also designed to minimise human error by automating route setting and signal clearance through integrated safety logic.

The project will enhance the safety and reliability of train operations, improve punctuality and provide a stronger technological foundation for handling growing passenger and freight traffic on the South East Central Railway network.

The approval forms part of Indian Railways’ long-term strategy to replace ageing signalling infrastructure with modern digital systems across its network, as it seeks to improve safety standards while supporting higher traffic volumes and faster operations.