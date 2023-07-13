The launch of Vande Bharat trains has proven to be a costly affair, as revealed by responses obtained through Right to Information (RTI) applications from the Indian Railways, according to a report in Times of India. According to the data, the Southern Railway alone spent a total of Rs 2,62,60,367 to organise two launch events for Vande Bharat trains in the region. Specifically, these events included the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat on April 8 and the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat on April 25.

How this launch is a costly affair?

As per the information provided by the Southern Railway in response to the RTI applications filed by activist Ajay Bose, the Railways incurred a total cost of Rs 1,14,42,108 for the launch event organised in Chennai, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a Vande Bharat express train, the media report stated. Out of this amount, Rs 1,05,03,624 was paid to Evoke Media, an agency hired for event management purposes.

In addition, the Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway spent Rs 1,48,18,259 to engage the services of an event management firm named Maitri Advertising Works Ltd to handle the launch program attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thiruvananthapuram for the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat train.

Ajay Bose stated that he had not yet received a response from the railways regarding the RTI filed seeking information about the cost incurred for the flagging off of the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru Vande Bharat express train.

“The information provided reveals that a significant amount of money has been spent on these launch programs. Instead, this money could have been utilised to enhance safety measures. It is worth noting that external agencies were hired despite the Railways having their own public relations departments,” Bose remarked, as per the media report.

The expenditure incurred for these launch events has raised concerns among activists and observers who question the allocation of resources. They argue that the funds utilised for such grand events could have been utilised more effectively to improve safety measures in the Indian Railways system, which has been plagued by various issues over the years.

How these finances could have managed?

While the launch events undoubtedly provided a platform to showcase the new Vande Bharat trains, critics argue that the allocation of significant financial resources to external agencies for event management could have been avoided. The Railways, with its own public relations departments and experienced personnel, could have potentially handled these events internally, thereby reducing costs.

Moreover, the call for greater transparency in the utilisation of public funds has been amplified in light of the high costs associated with these launch events. RTI applications play a crucial role in holding public authorities accountable and ensuring that taxpayers’ money is spent judiciously.

As the controversy surrounding the expenses incurred for the launch of Vande Bharat trains continues, it remains to be seen how the Indian Railways and relevant authorities will address these concerns and work towards optimising resource allocation in the future.