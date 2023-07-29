Indian Railways is working round-the-clock to connect the remotest part of the country with its network. In this context, the national transporter has achieved a milestone in connecting the northeastern states with other parts of the country in the last nine years. The north eastern region falls under the jurisdiction of North East Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

List of Top Five achievements

Here’s a list of five major achievements of Indian Railways towards strengthening rail connectivity in the North East. These are as follows:

Nagaland’s second railway station

Nagaland has received the second railway station on Dhansari–Shokhuvi railway line after a gap of more than 100 years. The Dimapur station is the first railway line in the state that was opened in 1903. The new line connectivity has resulted in increased socio economic activity in the state.

Arrival of first passenger train between Nagaland-Arunachal Pradesh:

The first passenger train service commenced on August 26, 2022 from Shokhuvi Railway Station in Nagaland to Naharlagun Railway station in Arunachal Pradesh. The beginning of the train services will not o­nly enable passengers from Nagaland to travel for work, education and healthcare needs, but also act as a means of strengthening the people – to – people linkages and cultural bonding between the people of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

First passenger train between Mendipathar–Dudhnoi:

The first passenger train from Mendipathar in Meghalaya commenced on November 29, 2014. It was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing. Earlier this year, the railways had commissioned Dudhnai – Mendipathar (22.823 Track Kilometre) single line section.

Introduction of Jan Shatabdi Express:

The first Jan Shatabdi Express for the northeastern region connecting Agartala – Jiribam – Agartala was launched on January 08, 2022. The train has reduced travel time between the two cities by half i.e. from 12 hours to six hours. It connects important historic towns such as – Silchar, Badarpur, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar and Ambassa.

Launch of Vande Bharat Express:

Northeast India’s first semi-high speed train was launched on May 29, 2023. It connects Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri. The blue and white colour covers a distance of 411 km in five hours and thirty minutes.