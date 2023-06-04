Electronic interlocking ‘root cause’ for Odisha accident? What Ashwini Vaishnaw says

Odisha train accident: The Ministry of Railways has identified the root cause of the deadly train crash at Odisha’s Balasore. This was announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the accident site on Sunday morning. Vaishnaw along with senior officials are monitoring the restoration work.

Reasons behind Odisha triple accident:-

Speaking to news agency ANI, the railway minister said that the ministry has identified the reasons and the people responsible for it. He added that the accident occurred due to a change in electronic interlocking.

The minister added that the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) will investigate the matter. On Saturday, the national transporter ordered a high-level inquiry by the CRS, South Eastern Circle.

Restoration of train services:-

The triple train pile-up has disrupted passenger and goods traffic between important industrial centres. The railways has targeted to start the train services by Wednesday on the Howrah-Chennai route. For this, it is working on a full swing.

Over 1000 workers are working round-the-clock for early restoration. It has deployed more than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes for resumption of rail traffic. The work on repairing tracks and overhead electric lines (OHE) is in progress.

Earlier in the day, the railway tracks had been cleared of wrecked railway coaches. In a statement, the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone said, “All 21 coaches which capsized and derailed have been grounded. Now the site is being cleared from Bogie/wheels sets and other components. 3 Goods Wagons and locomotive grounding work is going on. Track linking and OHE work is going on parallel.” The railway is also operating special trains for movement of survivors and relatives of the deceased.