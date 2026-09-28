Central Railway has floated a Rs 59.5 crore tender for upgrading traction-related cable infrastructure in the Bhusawal division of Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district.

The project involves the supply and installation of a 96-fibre Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) cable for the 25 kV AC traction system. The tender has an estimated value of Rs 59.5 crore. The bids were opened on September 26, 2026, while the deadline for bid submission is October 28, 2026.

What the cable upgrade means for railway operations

The OPGW system is part of the electrical and communication infrastructure supporting railway operations. The cable is planned for use as an aerial earth conductor in the 25 kV AC traction system, which supplies power to electric trains.

For passengers, this is a backend infrastructure upgrade rather than a direct service change. The tender does not announce any new trains, fare changes or revised schedules. Instead, the work is aimed at strengthening infrastructure used to support electric railway operations in the Bhusawal division.

Bhusawal is an important railway junction in Maharashtra and handles passenger and freight traffic on routes passing through the Jalgaon region. Upgrades to traction infrastructure are therefore relevant to the reliability and maintenance of the electrified network serving trains in the division.

Rs 59.5 crore project to cover 96-fibre OPGW system

Under the tender, Central Railway will engage an agency for the supply and installation of the 96-fibre OPGW cable associated with the 25 kV AC traction system in the Bhusawal division.

The estimated contract value is Rs 59.53 crore. The bid was opened on September 26, 2026, while the last date for submitting bids is October 28, 2026.

As this is currently a tender, the work has not yet been awarded. The selected contractor will be responsible for carrying out the work as specified in the tender documents.

For commuters, the significance of the project lies in the supporting infrastructure behind electric train services. While it does not by itself guarantee faster trains or fewer delays, a stronger and properly maintained traction network is an important part of maintaining railway operations across a busy electrified corridor.