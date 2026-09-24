Rail passengers travelling on several long-distance routes should check their train schedule before starting their journey, as Eastern Railway has announced changes to several services from September 24 onwards. The changes include diversions of the Kumbha, Upasana and Maurya Express trains, whereas one Hatia-Patna service will remain cancelled.

Eastern Railway shared the revised train regulation in a post on X to an earlier advisory. As per the official notice, the changes are related to non-interlocking work for connecting a new bridge with the double-line facility at Rajendra Pal station. It will also link the main line connection between Dinkar Gram Simaria and Barauni stations over East Central Railway.

Since the revised schedule impacts trains on different dates, passengers travelling from September 24 onwards should check whether their train is among the affected services.

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Which Upasana and Kumbha Express trains are diverted?

Several Howrah-Dehradun services will run on a diverted route.

Train No. 13035 Howrah-Dehradun Upasana Express, starting its journey on September 25, will be diverted. Train No. 13036 Dehradun-Howrah Upasana Express will be diverted for the journey starting on September 26.

For the Kumbha Express, Train No. 13037 Howrah-Dehradun will follow the revised diverted route for journeys beginning on September 24, 26, and 27. Train No. 13038 Dehradun-Howrah will be diverted for journeys starting on September 24 and 25.

These trains will operate through Sitarampur-Jhajha-Kiul-Gaya-Manpur-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya instead of the earlier announced diverted route via Sitarampur-Pradhankhunta-Gaya-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Maurya Express diversion starts from September 25

Passengers travelling on the Sambalpur-Gorakhpur route will also face changes. Train No. 15027 Sambalpur-Gorakhpur Maurya Express will be diverted for journeys starting on September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, as well as October 1 and 2.

Train No. 15028 Gorakhpur-Sambalpur Maurya Express will also follow a diverted route for journeys commencing on September 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 and October 2, 3 and 4. Both services will run via Jasidih-Deoghar-Dumka-Munger-Bhagalpur-Barauni, replacing the earlier announced diverted route through Jasidih-Kiul-Barauni and Munger.

Hatia-Patna Patliputra Express cancelled

There is a major change for passengers who booked tickets on the Hatia-Patna Patliputra Express. Eastern Railway mentioned that Train No. 18622 Hatia-Patna Patliputra Express, slated to begin its journey on September 25, will remain cancelled.

The train had earlier been listed for diversion, but the latest notice changes its status from diverted to cancelled.

Passengers should note revised arrangements

The latest update is a modification of an earlier train regulation plan rather than a completely new schedule. Passengers would therefore need to check the revised diversion routes and dates, specifically travelling on the Upasana, Kumbha and Maurya Express.