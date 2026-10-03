Passengers travelling on the Sealdah Division and the Andal-Durgapur section in West Bengal should take note of the cancellations, short terminations, and diversions announced by the Eastern Railway.

The maintenance work will impact some suburban services in the Sealdah Division on October 4, 2026, with separate changes involving the Malda Town-Surat Express and Surat-Malda Town Express continuing on specified dates through December.

As per the recent updates shared by Eastern Railway on X, a five-hour traffic and power block will be implemented in the Sealdah Division. Separately, the existing arrangement for engine reversal at Andal instead of Durgapur has been extended for another three months.

Sealdah Division: 5-hour maintenance block on October 4

Eastern Railway will conduct Overhead Equipment (OHE) maintenance on the Down line between Sonarpur and Ballygunge in the Sealdah Division. For the work, a five-hour traffic and power block will remain effective from 12:25 am to 5:25 am during the intervening night of October 3 and 4.

Eastern Railway has warned that train services may face delays during the block period.

Sealdah-Sonarpur train pair to remain cancelled

The maintenance block will lead to cancellation of the following services on October 4, 2026:

34411 UP/34412 Down Sealdah-Sonarpur services

Passengers planning to use these services should take note of the cancellation while making their journeys.

Four local train pairs to be short-terminated at Baruipur

The maintenance work will also impact services interlinking Sealdah with Diamond Harbour and Lakshmikantapur.

The following four train pairs will be short-terminated at or short-originated from Baruipur on October 4.

34811/34812 Diamond Harbour-Sealdah-Diamond Harbour

34813/34814 Diamond Harbour-Sealdah-Diamond Harbour

34711/34712: Lakshmikantapur-Sealdah-Diamond Harbour

34713/34714: Lakshmikantapur-Sealdah-Lakshmikantapur

Andal-Durgapur arrangement extended till December 31

In a separate update, Eastern Railway stated that the arrangement for engine reversal at Andal instead of Durgapur will continue for another three months, from October 1 to December 31, 2026.

As part of the arrangement, Train Nos. 13425 and 13426, operating between Malda Town and Surat will face cancellations on certain dates and diversions on several others.

Malda Town-Surat Express: Check cancellation and diversion dates

Train No. 13425 Malda Town-Surat Express will be cancelled on October 31, December 5 and December 12, 2026.

For journeys beginning on October 3, 10, 17 and 24, November 7, 14, 21 and 28, and December 19 and 26, the train will be diverted via Sainthia-Andal-Asansol instead of Sainthia-Andal-Durgapur-Andal-Asansol.

At Andal, the train is slated to arrive at 4:41 pm and depart at 4:43 pm on the affected journeys.

Surat-Malda Town Express: Check affected dates

Train No. 13426 Surat-Malda Town Express will remain cancelled on November 2, December 7 and December 14, 2026.

For journeys starting on October 5, 12, 19 and 26, November 9, 16, 23 and 30, and December 21 and 28, the train will be diverted via Asansol-Andal-Sainthia instead of Asansol-Andal-Durgapur-Andal-Sainthia. For Andal, Train No. 13426 is slated to arrive at 12:02 am and depart at 12:04 am.

Eastern Railway stated that other instructions will remain unchanged. Passengers travelling on the impacted routes should check their train number and the applicable date while planning their journeys.