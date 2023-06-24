Durga Puja 2023: Good news for travellers! Passenger Reservation Counters over Eastern Railway to remain open

Good news for travellers! The rail commuters can now book their ticket for journey from Passenger Reservation Counter (PRS) on Sunday as well. The move comes amid the beginning of reservation for Durga Puja. This new facility has been initiated at a few stations of Eastern Railway (ER) zone.

Eastern Railway (ER) zone has its jurisdiction over West Bengal and parts of Bihar. The people of West Bengal have geared up to grab a berth in the express and semi-high speed trains at popular destinations.

The ticket booking analysis has revealed that the demand of trains for journeys during upcoming vacation is high in North Bengal routes as Darjeeling Himalayan and Dooars region have always been high choice areas. In addition to this, the next circuit of popular destinations is Delhi – Shimla – Kashmir route.

Popular trains on North Bengal route from Howrah/Sealdah:-

The passengers prefer high speed/semi-high speed trains like Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, Darjeeling Mail, Padatik Express, Kanchanjunga Express, Shatabdi Express, Teesta Torsha, Kamrup Express, and Uttar Banga Express trains for a pleasant, peaceful and safe journey.

Popular trains on Delhi – Shimla – Kashmir from West Bengal:-

The national transporter has observed very high demand in trains such as Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express, Poorva Express, Netaji Express, Doon Express etc.

In a bid to cater the needs of the rail passengers, the zonal railway authorities have decided to keep open 34 passenger reservation offices over Sealdah Division on the next four Sundays (June 25, July 2, July 9, and July 16, 2023) during morning shift only.

In Sealdah Division, the following reservation offices will remain open. These are – Kolkata, Jadavpur, Sonarpur, Barasat, Baruipur, Naihati, and Tollygunge.

However, in Howrah Division, all the Reservation Offices will remain open in the morning shift o­nly. The morning shift commences from 08:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs.