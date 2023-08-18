Doubling of Guntur-Bibinagar rail section: Goods and industrial clusters will benefit, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that doubling of Guntur-Bibinagar rail section will benefit goods and industrial clusters in the region.

“Vijayawada-Hyderabad-Chennai route will get super connectivity and goods and industrial clusters will get benefited. Cement will move from South to North India at low transportation cost,” said the Railways Minister on Thursday.

Doubling of the Guntur-Bibinagar railway line section is one of the seven projects of the Railway Ministry approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seven Multi-tracking Projects

Around Rs 32,500 crore, is the estimated cost of the seven multi-tracking projects. It will be 100 per cent funded by the Central Government. In the country, the projects will cover 35 districts in nine states.

These nine states are:

1) Andhra Pradesh

2) Maharashtra

3) Uttar Pradesh

4) Bihar

5) Telangana

6) Gujarat

7) West Bengal

8) Odisha, and

9) Jharkhand

These projects will increase the present network of Indian Railways by 2339 kms. Also, it will give employment of 7.06 crore man-days to the people, said the Ministry of Railways.

1 Gorakhpur-Cantt-Valmiki Nagar (Doubling of existing line)

2 Son Nagar-Andal Multi tracking Project (Multi Tracking)

3 Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram (3rd Line)

4 Mahbubnagar-Dhone and Mudkhed-Medchal (Doubling of the existing line)

5 Guntur-Bibinagar (Doubling of the existing line)

6 Chopan-Chunar (Doubling of existing line)

7 Samakhiali-Gandhidham (Quadrupling)

The Ministry of Railways said that “the projects are in line” with the vision of the Prime Minister for a New India!