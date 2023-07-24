scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Does Vande Bharat have enough fire safety arrangements? This is what Railway Board Chairman has to say

“There are no concerns regarding the safety of passengers in the Vande Bharat trains. There are also very good arrangements for fire prevention in these trains,” Lahoti told reports in Indore on Sunday.

Written by FE Online
Vande Bharat trains, Vande Bharat train fire, fire on Vande Bharat train, Vande Bharat trains news, Railways news

Days after a fire broke out in the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train, Railway Board Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said that the semi-high-speed trains have “very good” fire safety arrangements. 

“There are no concerns regarding the safety of passengers in the Vande Bharat trains. There are also very good arrangements for fire prevention in these trains,” Lahoti told reports in Indore on Sunday.

Vande Bharat fire 

The Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat fire was confined to the battery box. Due to good safety arrangements, the fire was put out before it could spread to other areas. The incident occurred on July 17. No one was reported to be injured in the incident. 

Also Read
Also Read

The incident happened at around 8 am at Kurwai Kethora station in Madhya Pradesh.

Low occupancy in Vande Bharat trains

On being asked about reported low occupancy in the Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat train, Lahoti said the matter was being reviewed and a solution will be found.

Lahoti was in Indore to attend a meeting convened to review the rail projects in and around Indore.

June data sourced by the PTI earlier showed that the Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat train recorded just 29% occupancy while the return journey saw 21% occupancy.

Also Read

The Indian Railways is reportedly reviewing the fares of some short-distance Vande Bharat trains which are seeing a low occupancy to reduce prices, making them more viable for travellers.

(With Inputs from PTI)

More Stories on
Vande Bharat

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 10:37 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS