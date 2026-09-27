Passengers planning trips during Puja, Diwali and Chhath 2026 will have more travel options, with Central Railway announcing 418 special train services on various routes for the upcoming festive seasons.

Booking for select special trains starts from Sunday, September 27, at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) locations and through the IRCTC website. Tickets can also be booked using the RailOne app.

Announcing the additional services on its official X handle, Central Railway said the trains are being operated to facilitate the “smooth and convenient travel of passengers during the upcoming festive season.

Among the services mentioned by Central Railway are trains connecting Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) with Chennai Beach, Gorakhpur, SMVT Bengaluru and Latur.

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Mumbai-Gorakhpur to get 64 special services

Central Railway will provide 64 daily special services between CSMT and Gorakhpur.

Train No. 01079 will leave CSMT at 10:30 pm daily from October 16 to November 16 and will reach Gorakhpur at 10 am on the third day. Train No. 01080 will leave from Gorakhpur at 2:30 pm daily from October 18 to November 18 and arrive at CSMT at 12:40 am on the third day.

The trains will have AC 3-Tier, Sleeper and General Second Class accommodation.

Weekly AC specials for Chennai and Bengaluru

Passengers travelling towards Chennai will get 12 weekly AC special services between CSMT and Chennai Beach.

Train No. 01015 will run from CSMT every Wednesday between October 14 and November 18, whereas Train No. 01016 will depart from Chennai Beach every Thursday from October 15 to November 19.

Another 14 weekly AC special services will provide services between CSMT and SMVT Bengaluru. Train No. 01013 will leave Mumbai on Saturdays from October 10 to November 21, whereas Train No. 01014 will depart Bengaluru on Sundays between October 11 and November 22.

Mumbai-Latur to get 26 services

Central Railway will run 26-bi-weekly services between CSMT and Latur. Train No. 01105 will leave CSMT every Tuesday and Thursday between October 13 and November 24, while Train No. 01106 will leave Latur on the same days during this period.

Check routes, timings and dates

Route Train Nos. Frequency Departure Operating dates CSMT–Gorakhpur–CSMT 01079/01080 Daily CSMT: 10.30 pm; Gorakhpur: 2.30 pm Oct 16–Nov 18* CSMT–Chennai Beach–CSMT 01015/01016 Weekly CSMT: 12.35 am Wed; Chennai Beach: 4 am Thu Oct 14–Nov 19* CSMT–SMVT Bengaluru–CSMT 01013/01014 Weekly CSMT: 12.35 am Sat; Bengaluru: 4.30 am Sun Oct 10–Nov 22* CSMT–Latur–CSMT 01105/01106 Bi-weekly CSMT: 12.35 am; Latur: 4.30 pm, Tue & Thu Oct 13–Nov 24

Where will the festive special trains stop?

Route Stoppages CSMT–Gorakhpur Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Mankapur, Basti, Khalilabad CSMT–Chennai Beach Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet, Renigunta, Arakkonam, Perambur CSMT–SMVT Bengaluru Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Lonand, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj, Kudachi, Ghataprabha, Belagavi, Londa, Dharwad, Hubballi, Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru CSMT–Latur Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Uruli, Daund, Bhigwan, Jeur, Kurduwadi, Barsi Town, Dharashiv, Harangul

Bookings open for these trains

According to Central Railway, bookings for Train Nos 01013, 01015, 01106, 01015, 01417, 01418 and 01079 start from September 27 at all PRS locations and through the IRCTC website.

Passengers can also purchase tickets using the RailOne app. Unreserved tickets can be booked through the UTS system at normal charges. For detailed timings at individual stations, passengers have been advised to verify at the railway enquiry or the NTES app ahead of planning their journeys.