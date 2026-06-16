Travelling between Rajasthan and Ujjain has always been significant for many people. Devotees visit Ujjain to seek the blessings of Mahakal, while students and workers frequently travel between Kota and nearby regions of Madhya Pradesh. However, for a very long time, limited connectivity made this journey difficult and time-consuming.

To address this issue and improve passenger convenience, a major relief has now been introduced.

Indian Railways has extended the Kota–Chaumahla train service up to Ujjain. This extension will provide direct connectivity and make travel more convenient for all passengers on this route.

With this development, journeys for pilgrims, students, and daily commuters are expected to become easier and more comfortable.

Kota to Ujjain Train: Major stops

The extended Kota–Chaumahla MEMU train will now run up to Ujjain and pass through several important stations along the way. These stops will help improve local connectivity and make travel easier for passengers from different towns and cities.

The major stops on this route include Talavli, Thuria, Vikramgarh Alot, Luni Richha, Mehidpur Road, Rohal Khurd, Nagda Junction, and finally Ujjain Junction.

Districts benefiting from the train extension

This train extension will benefit several districts in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan, the districts of Kota and Jhalawar will get better and improved rail connectivity, making travel easier for passengers in the region.

In Madhya Pradesh, districts such as Mandsaur, Ratlam, and Ujjain will also see improved travel facilities and smoother movement of people.

Boost to tourism, education & employment opportunities

This extended train service is expected to help tourism in the region, especially for devotees travelling to Ujjain to visit the Mahakal temple. Easier train access will make it more convenient for people to plan their visits and travel without much difficulty.

It will also be helpful for students who travel between Kota and nearby areas for studies, as well as for workers who move to different cities for jobs.

With better train service, their regular travel will become simpler, smoother, and more comfortable.