Attention commuters! Travel between Delhi and Gorakhpur is set to become much easier as a new Amrit Bharat train has been approved on this high-demand route. The upcoming service is expected to improve connectivity between the national capital and eastern Uttar Pradesh, while offering passengers a faster, safer, and more comfortable travel option.

This development was announced by the Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan on X (formerly Twitter). He described this approval as big news for people in Gorakhpur and the Purvanchal region. He added that the new train will improve connectivity and make travel more convenient for passengers.

Check out all the details related to the new Delhi–Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express below.

गोरखपुर और पूर्वांचल के लाखों साथियों के लिए एक बड़ी खुशखबरी है। मेरी मांग पर दिल्ली–गोरखपुर के बीच अमृत भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को मंजूरी मिल गई है। यह सुविधा क्षेत्र की कनेक्टिविटी को मजबूत करेगी और यात्रियों को तेज, सुरक्षित व सुविधाजनक यात्रा का विकल्प देगी। इस महत्वपूर्ण… pic.twitter.com/DTlKbV5lnU — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) May 2, 2026

Delhi-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express Train– Everything you should know about this new service

As per The Indian Express reports, the new service will operate as Train Nos. 14046/14045 under the name Delhi–Gorakhpur–Delhi Amrit Bharat Express. The train is proposed to run on a weekly basis, aiming to offer a faster and more comfortable travel option for passengers.

Train 14046 will operate from Delhi to Gorakhpur, departing at 00:40 hrs from Delhi and arriving at 15:50 hrs the following day at Gorakhpur. In the return direction, Train 14045 will depart from Gorakhpur Junction at 21:40 hrs and reach Delhi Junction at 12:50 hrs the next day.

On its route, the train will pass through several key stations, including Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Burhwal, Gonda, Balrampur, Barhni, Siddharth Nagar, and Anand Nagar. These stoppages are expected to benefit not only major cities but also smaller towns along the corridor by improving regional connectivity.

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A quicker, easier ride: Here’s what passengers expect from this service

This new train service is set to make long-distance travel faster, more comfortable, and more reliable for everyday passengers. It will significantly improve connectivity between Delhi and key cities in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Improved connectivity between Delhi and Eastern Uttar Pradesh

The new Amrit Bharat Express will enhance the rail connectivity between the national capital and the Purvanchal region. By linking Delhi with Gorakhpur and several intermediate towns, the service is expected to make long-distance travel more seamless and accessible for a large population dependent on this route.

Strengthened access for smaller cities and towns

With scheduled halts at stations such as Moradabad, Bareilly, Gonda, and Siddharth Nagar, the train will also improve accessibility for smaller towns along the route. This expanded reach will help bridge the connectivity gap between rural/semi-urban areas and major metropolitan centres.

More comfortable and reliable long-distance travel option

The Amrit Bharat Express is expected to offer a more modern and comfortable travel experience compared to conventional long-distance trains. Better coach design, improved cleanliness, and a more predictable schedule will contribute to a smoother journey for passengers.

Economic and social benefits for the region

This new service will improve the rail connectivity and is also expected to support economic activities across the corridor. Easier movement of people will encourage local trade, improve business opportunities, and strengthen social ties between Delhi and the Purvanchal region.