Rail connectivity between Punjab, Haryana and Delhi is set to get a boost with Indian Railways announcing special train services between Beas Junction and New Delhi on select dates. The services will operate between September and December 2026, covering key stations across the three regions.

The new services will provide an additional rail link along the route, connecting passengers from Punjab with major cities and railway junctions in Haryana before reaching the national capital. Check out the special train timings, schedule, and stoppages below.

Beas Junction–New Delhi Special: Check schedule and timings

The 04508 Beas Jn.–New Delhi Special will depart from Beas Junction at 1:00 pm and arrive at New Delhi at 10:40 pm. The service will operate on September 6, 13, and 20; November 1, 8, and 15; and December 13, 20, and 27, 2026.

The return service, 04507 New Delhi–Beas Jn. Special, will depart from New Delhi at 8:20 am and reach Beas Junction at 3:30 pm. It will run on September 7, 14 and 21; November 2, 9 and 16; and December 14, 21 and 28, 2026.

Key stops on the route

The special trains will halt at several major stations along the route. These include Jalandhar City Junction, Ludhiana Junction, Ambala Cantt Junction, Kurukshetra Junction, Karnal, Panipat Junction and Sonipat Junction.

On the Delhi side, the trains will also stop at Narela, Adarsh Nagar Delhi and Subzi Mandi, before reaching New Delhi.

The scheduled stops provide connectivity to passengers travelling from different parts of Punjab and Haryana towards Delhi, while also allowing passengers from the national capital to access destinations along the route.According to the railway details, the special trains will have General Class accommodation.

Additional travel option for passengers

The introduction of these services will give passengers another option for travelling between Beas Junction and New Delhi on the specified dates. The additional services could be useful for passengers planning journeys during periods of higher demand, particularly around the festive and holiday season.