Passengers planning journeys during the upcoming festival season will have additional train options on several busy routes, including Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra. Northern Railway has announced a series of reserved festival special trains to handle the expected surge in passenger traffic.

In a post on X, Northern Railway stated the additional services have been planned “to clear extra rush of passengers during this Festival Season.” The special train will run on different dates between October and December 2026 depending on the route.

Key festival special trains

Route Train Nos. Trips New Delhi–Supaul–New Delhi 04072/04071 118 Anand Vihar Terminal–Bhagalpur–Anand Vihar Terminal 04062/04061 94 Sultanpur–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Sultanpur 04212/04211 8 Yog Nagari Rishikesh–Kolkata–Yog Nagari Rishikesh 04312/04311 12 Varanasi–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Varanasi 04226/04225 8 Amritsar–Kolkata–Amritsar 04624/04623 16 Yog Nagari Rishikesh–Muzaffarpur–Yog Nagari Rishikesh 04314/04313 36 Amritsar–Barauni–Amritsar 04668/04667 18 New Delhi–Howrah–New Delhi 04052/04051 18

ALSO READ Indian Railways announces special trains on 2 key routes amid festive rush



New Delhi-Supaul special to make 118 trips

Among the services announced, the New-Delhi-Supaul special has the highest number of trips. Train 04072 will leave New Delhi daily starting from October 1 to November 28, whereas 04071 will leave Supaul daily from October 3 to November 30.

The train will have AC-3 tier, sleeper, and general coaches and stoppages at stations including Ghaziabad, Tundla, Etawah, Aligarh, Govindpuri, Varanasi, Govindpuri, Ballia, Chhapra, Ghazipur City, Hajipur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Sonpur, Begusarai and Khagaria.

Anand Vihar-Begusarai special gets 94 trips

Train 04062 will operate daily from Anand Vihar Terminal to Bhagalpur from October 10 to November 25, whereas 04061 will operate from Bhagalpur from October 11 to November 26. Northern Railway has also slated 94 trips on this route. The trains will have AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier and sleeper and general accommodation.

Specials for Kolkata, Mumbai and Bihar

Northern Railways has also announced special services linking Amritsar and Kolkata and Baruni. The Amritsar-Kolkata pair, 04624/04623, will make 16 trips, whereas the Amritsar-Barauni pair, 04668/04667 will make 18 trips.

Passengers travelling between New Delhi and Howrah will get 18 trips of trains 04052/04051. The New Delhi service will run every Friday from October 2 to November 27, whereas the return service from Howrah will operate every Sunday from October 4 to November 29.

For Uttarakhand passengers, trains 04312/04311 will interlink Yog Nagari Rishikesh and Kolkata with 12 trips. Another pair, 04314/04313 will connect Yog Nagari Rishikesh and Muzaffarpur with 36 planned trips.

Special trains for Varanasi, Sultanpur passengers

Northern Railway has scheduled eight trips each for the Varanasi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Sultanpur- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special train pairs.

Train 04226 from Varanasi will operate every Thursday from October 22 to November 12, whereas 04225 from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will run every Friday from October 23 to November 13.

The Sultanpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special will run on a weekly basis, with 04212 departing from Sultanpur on Wednesdays from October 21 to November 11 and 04211 leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Thursdays from October 22 to November 12.

Existing special trains extended

Northern Railway has also extended the periodicity of some existing special trains. The New Delhi- Danapur service has been extended up to November 20, and its return service up to November 28, whereas the return Anand Vihar Terminal-Ranchi service will continue up to November 29.

Passengers have been advised to check detailed train information through the railway enquiry system or RailMadad helpline 139 before planning their journeys.