Indian Railways will operate a reserved Vande Bharat Festival Special Express between New Delhi and Patna to accommodate the additional passenger rush during the festive season. The special service will run from October 16 to November 26, 2026, as demand for travel increases ahead of Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja.

The train will be operated and maintained by the Northern Railway zone. It will cover the 998-km distance between New Delhi and Patna Junction via Prayagraj, with six intermediate stops. The journey from New Delhi to Patna will take 12 hours and 55 minutes, while the return journey will take 13 hours and 30 minutes.

“To clear the additional rush during the festive season and to facilitate the convenient travel of passengers, Railways have decided to run New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Reserved Vande Bharat festival Special Express,” Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway said, reported The Indian Express.

New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat special: Train numbers and running dates

The Vande Bharat Festival Special will operate under train numbers 02252 from New Delhi to Patna and 02251 in the return direction. Both services will have AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car accommodation.

Train number 02252 will depart from New Delhi on October 16 and 18. From October 21, it will run every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday until November 25.

The return service, train number 02251, will begin operations from Patna on October 17 and 19. It will subsequently run every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from October 22 to November 26.

The two services will complete 18 trips each, taking the total number of scheduled trips to 36 across both directions.

Vande Bharat special train: Timings and stoppages

Train number 02252 will leave New Delhi at 8:35 am and reach Patna Junction at 9:30 pm. On its journey, it will stop at Aligarh Junction, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Ara.

The return service, train number 02251, will depart from Patna Junction at 10 am and arrive at New Delhi at 11:30 pm. It will halt at the same six stations in the reverse direction.

New Delhi to Patna Vande Bharat special: Schedule

Station Arrival Departure New Delhi — 8:35 am Aligarh Junction 10:21 am 10:23 am Kanpur Central 1:30 pm 1:35 pm Prayagraj Junction 3:45 pm 3:50 pm Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction 6:00 pm 6:10 pm Buxar 7:26 pm 7:28 pm Ara 8:10 pm 8:12 pm Patna Junction 9:30 pm —

Patna to New Delhi Vande Bharat special: Schedule

Station Arrival Departure Patna Junction — 10:00 am Ara 10:38 am 10:40 am Buxar 11:25 am 11:27 am Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction 1:10 pm 1:20 pm Prayagraj Junction 3:35 pm 3:40 pm Kanpur Central 5:50 pm 5:55 pm Aligarh Junction 8:53 pm 8:55 pm New Delhi 11:30 pm —

The additional service is intended to provide passengers with another travel option on the busy Delhi-Patna route during the festive period. Travellers should check the applicable running date and ticket availability before planning their journey.