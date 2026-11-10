The New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Chair Car, introduced as a special service to ease the festive-season rush, is charging passengers more than the Tejas Rajdhani Express even though it takes nearly 90 minutes longer to complete the same journey, officials told PTI.

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The report suggests that according to the IRCTC website, a Chair Car ticket on the Vande Bharat Special (Train No. 2252) costs ₹2,615, higher than the ₹2,545 fare for an AC 3-tier berth on the Tejas Rajdhani during the festive period. The Vande Bharat covers the roughly 1,000-km distance in 12 hours and 55 minutes, while the Tejas Rajdhani — the fastest train on the route — does it in 11 hours and 28 minutes.

Officials said the Vande Bharat has been deployed to meet the surge in demand and maintained that its modern facilities and improved amenities justify the higher fare, despite the absence of sleeper-class accommodation available on the Rajdhani.

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Passengers question higher fares and longer travel time

Several passengers have raised concerns over the comfort of travelling nearly 1,000 km in a chair car. They said the absence of sleeper accommodation makes the journey particularly uncomfortable, but the shortage of available berths has left them with limited alternatives.

With sleeper-class tickets, including both AC and non-AC categories, booked out on regular and special trains for the next week until Chhath, many passengers have been compelled to opt for the Vande Bharat service.

Some passengers have also questioned the Railways’ decision to charge higher fares during a period of exceptional demand. They argued that the national transporter should prioritise passenger convenience rather than revenue generation when travellers have limited options.

“Tejas Rajdhani is not only the fastest but also the most convenient and comfortable train on this route. Travelling long distances in a seated position can never be more comfortable than travelling in a sleeper-class coach,” a passenger told PTI, adding that even other trains such as Sampoorna Kranti are faster and cheaper than Vande Bharat.

Officials, however, acknowledged that the Vande Bharat Chair Car is primarily designed for intercity operations and medium-distance routes covering up to 700 km. Its deployment on the longer New Delhi-Patna corridor is intended to address the exceptional demand during the festive period.

Vande Bharat deployed temporarily to meet festive demand

The Railway Ministry highlighted several features of the train, including semi-permanent jerk-free couplers and improved suspension systems designed to provide a smoother ride. Its regenerative braking system also helps improve energy efficiency.

Other facilities include centrally controlled automatic plug doors, sealed wider gangways, modern air-conditioning systems and UV-C lamp-based disinfection technology developed indigenously. The coaches are also equipped with CCTV cameras, emergency alarm push buttons and passenger-crew communication units.

A railway official said the Vande Bharat Chair Car had earlier been introduced on the New Delhi-Patna route during the Bihar Assembly elections but was withdrawn after the polls.

“Earlier, the Vande Bharat Chair Car was first deployed between New Delhi and Patna during the Bihar Assembly elections. However, the service was discontinued soon after the elections,” a railway official said, reported PTI.

He added, “It has now been reintroduced keeping in mind the growing travel demand. Once the need subsides, the service will be discontinued again.”

The New Delhi-Patna corridor is among the country’s busiest railway routes, with passenger numbers rising sharply during major festivals. To accommodate the additional traffic, the Railways has introduced more than 10 special trains, including three operating throughout the week.

The Vande Bharat Chair Car service runs six days a week. Apart from these scheduled services, the Railways is also operating unreserved trains from Delhi to different destinations based on passenger demand and ticket sales.

“Besides these scheduled special train services, several unreserved trains are being deployed daily from Delhi to various destinations, depending on passenger demand and the sale of unreserved tickets,” a senior railway official said.

Passengers, meanwhile, have called for more regular train services on the route, arguing that the high demand is not limited to the festive season and requires a more permanent solution.