Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor: NCRTC installs solar power plant at Duhai Depot – Know all details here

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is working on a mission mode to promote renewable energy resources on the newly built priority corridor of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. The step is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission’ plan.

Capacity of Solar power plant set up by NCRTC

The 585 kWp capacity Solar Power plant has been installed at the RRTS Depot in Duhai. The power plant will have an estimated lifespan of 25 years. It is projected to generate 6,66,000 units (approx) of solar energy per year.

How will the Solar Power plant at Duhai Depot work?

The Solar Power plant at Duhai Depot will be monitored and optimised by a cutting-edge cloud-based application. The application will track the solar energy produced by the plant on a regular basis. This new and advanced technology will enhance the transparency, efficiency and seamless management of the solar energy infrastructure.

How will the Duhai Depot Solar Power plant be useful for the RRTS corridor?

The output of this Solar Power plant will meet the requirement of the Duhai Depot. In addition, the plant will have the surplus to use in other operations of the RRTS corridor. The move positions the Duhai Depot as a ‘Green Depot’ of the priority section.

Also Read NCRTC to begin track laying work at Delhi section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor



NCRTC’s commitment towards National Solar Mission:-

As part of its commitment, the NRCTC has adopted a solar policy in March 2021. According to the policy, the NCRTC will raise the share of renewable energy by generating about 11 mega watt peak in-house solar power on the rooftop of stations, depots and other buildings for non-traction purposes, in the next five years.

Significance:-

The Solar Plant installed at Duhai depot will reduce C02 emissions by 615 tonnes annually, contributing to a remarkable reduction of 15,375 tonnes over its lifetime. The first RRTS corridor is expected to help in reducing air pollution and vehicular movement.