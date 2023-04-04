Delhi-Meerut-Ghaziabad RRTS Corridor: NCRTC begins installation of six steel spans – Key details here

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is working on a mission mode to complete the construction work of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. The 82-km long Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is set to be operationalised by the year 2025.

To cross the Ghazipur drain on the RRTS corridor, the NCRTC is installing steel spans. This is the only place on the entire corridor where such a long viaduct is being constructed with steel spans.

Also Read: Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor: Track laying activities begin from Gandhi Bagh to Begumpul station

About Steel spans on Ghazipur drain:-

A total of six steel spans, having a combined length of 350 meters will be installed to cross over the road near Kondli Chowk. Out of these 6 special steel spans, the length of 3 spans will be approximately 70 meters each and the remaining 3 will be 50 meters each. The NCRTC has already installed one steel span, weighing 560 tonnes, in the Kondli area, near the New Ashok Nagar RRTS station.

How steel spans installed on Ghazipur drain:-

The steel span installed parallel to the Ghazipur drain is 70 meters long and 14 meters wide and has been a challenging task. It was placed on the pillars, at a height of about 6 meters from the ground level with the help of big cranes.

Other steel spans on RRTS corridor:-

Also Read: Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor: Duhai Depot opens! Equipped with modern facilities, features you just can’t miss

Earlier, the NCRTC had installed six steel spans on the RRTS corridor. These are – a 50-meter-long span at Meerut on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME), a 73-meter-long special span at Vasundhara on the main line of the railway, a 150-meter long span Steel Spans near Ghaziabad station, two 45-meter long steel spans for RRTS viaduct going towards Duhai Depot and 73-meter long span for crossing EPE.

What is steel span?

The steel spans are massive structures, consisting of beams made of structural steel. It is a segment of structural steel. These are first manufactured in the factory and then laden onto trailers brought to the site. These parts are then assembled at the site by systematically joining together with the help of a special process. The shape and structure of these steel spans are specially designed to suit all the requirements of construction, installation, and usage.