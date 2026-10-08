Rail connectivity between Delhi and Haridwar is set to get a major boost, with changes planned for train services linking the two cities. The Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla service will now provide a longer connection towards Haridwar, while other services will also see route changes.

The development is expected to make travel easier for passengers heading to Haridwar, a major pilgrimage and tourism destination.

It will also improve rail links between the capital, Uttarakhand and destinations across western India. Check out the key changes to these train services below.

Bandra Terminus-Delhi service extended to Haridwar

The 12216/12215 Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla service will now continue beyond Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Haridwar.

The train covers several stations on its existing route. From Bandra Terminus, it serves Borivali, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad and Ahmedabad. It then covers Gandhinagar Capital, Kalol, Mahesana and Palanpur before entering Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan section includes Abu Road, Pindwara, Falna, Ajmer, Kishangarh and Jaipur. The train then heads towards Alwar, Khairthal and Rewari before reaching Gurgaon and Delhi Sarai Rohilla.

With the extension, passengers from several cities along this route will be able to continue their journey to Haridwar on the same service.

Haridwar-Veraval Express to now run via Delhi

The 14326/14325 Haridwar–Veraval Express will now run via Delhi. The service connects Haridwar with Veraval in Gujarat and covers a long-distance route between Uttarakhand and the western part of the country.

With the revised route, passengers travelling between Haridwar and Delhi will get another train option. The service will also offer a convenient link for those travelling onwards from Haridwar towards Gujarat.

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Haridwar-Okha Express also gets revised route

The 14328/14327 Haridwar–Okha Express will also run via Delhi. The train connects Haridwar with Okha in Gujarat and will add another service passing through the capital.