Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project: Sahibabad-Duhai Depot on the Priority Section likely to be commissioned soon – Details Inside

Good news for travellers! The much-awaited Priority Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project is likely to be commissioned next month. However, the date and time of its inauguration is not yet known. This is going to be the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Speaking at a Workshop on Transit Oriented Development (TOD) on Friday, Vinay Kumar Singh, Director, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said, “The project on the Priority Section will be commissioned in the next few weeks.”

Routes of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Priority Corridor:-

The priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is ready for operation. Presently, the 17 km long priority section stretches from Sahibabad to Duhai.

Stations on priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor:-

The priority section will have five stations. These are – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

Approval of Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety:-

Last month, the NCRTC received the approval of the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for the operation of RAPIDX service on this stretch.

Operational speed of RAPIDX trains:-

The RAPIDX trains will operate at a maximum speed of 160 kmph. However, the route has a design speed of 180 kmph.

Commissioning of entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor:-

The entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is likely to be operational by 2025. For this, the NCRTC is working round-the-clock to complete the construction work.

Beginning of track-laying activities in the underground tunnels of Delhi section:-

The track laying activities have started in the underground tunnels of the Delhi section. As of now, the track slabs are being laid on both UP and Down line platforms at Anand Vihar Station. Later, the work will also proceed towards the New Ashok Nagar station.