The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is working tirelessly to complete the construction work of the Delhi section on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. It has targeted to commission the entire corridor by 2025. Prior to that, a 17-kilometre-long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad is ready for operations.

Recently, the NCRTC has successfully installed two special steel spans near Kondli. These steel spans are a part of a total of six special span structures being installed to cross the Ghazipur drain from New Ashok Nagar towards Anand Vihar.

Length of Special steel spans:-

The combined length of these six special steel spans is 360 meters. Out of the six special steel spans, the length of 3 spans will be 70 meters each (approximately) and the remaining 3 will be 50 meters each weighing 380 tonnes.

Location of 6 Special steel spans:-

The two steel spans have been installed parallel to the Ghazipur drain. It was placed on the pillars, at a height of about 6 meters from the ground level with the help of big cranes. The spans are around 70 meters long and 14 meters wide. As of now, four other spans to be installed in the area are under construction.Installation of Steel span – A Challenging Task

It is a challenging task for the NCRTC engineers and other officials to install the steel span near the Ghazipur drain. This is because the 4-=50 metres wide drain flows diagonally to the corridor alignment. However, following all the norms and taking all the precautions, the NCRTC has successfully placed it.

What is ‘Special Steel spans’?

The special steel spans are massive structures, consisting of beams made of structural steel. The segments of these steel are first manufactured in the factory and then laden onto trailers brought to the site during the night to avoid any traffic problems.

Then it was assembled by systematically joining together with the help of a special process. The shape and structure of these steel spans are specially designed to suit all the requirements of construction, installation and usage.

Construction of ramp near Khichripur:-

An underground ramp is being constructed near Khichripur, which will connect this elevated section to the underground Anand Vihar Station via Underground tunnels.