The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has commenced track-laying activities in the underground tunnels of the Delhi section on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. The move comes following the completion of tunnelling work from Anand Vihar towards New Ashok Nagar last month.

Track-laying works at Anand Vihar Station and New Ashok Nagar

Presently, the track slabs are being laid on both UP and Down line platforms at Anand Vihar Station. Later, the track laying work will also be carried out in the tunnels and proceed towards the New Ashok Nagar station. Earlier, the NRCTC had successfully completed the construction of two parallel tunnels from Anand Vihar towards New Ashok Nagar.

Track laying activities on New Ashok Nagar-Khichripur section

The NCRTC has laid the track on a 2-km long elevated section between New Ashok Nagar RAPIDX station and the underground tunnel ramp of Khichripur. The construction of the ramp between the two places connecting the underground tunnel and the elevated section, is in its final phase. On completion, the underground section of the Delhi section will soon be connected to the elevated section.

Constructions of RRTS stations

The construction work of the Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, and Anand Vihar RAPIDX stations in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has now reached the next phase. The construction of platforms and concourse levels is in an advanced stage.

Commissioning of entire RRTS corridor

The NCRTC is working round-the-clock to achieve the target of commissioning the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor by 2025. Prior to that, a 17-kilometre-long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad is ready for operations. The RAPIDX services on this priority stretch will begin soon.