Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RAPIDX Corridor’s 17-km section to be commissioned in June

A section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor of RAPIDX, India’s first semi-high-speed regional rail services, will be opened to public use in June’s first week, according to officials, reported IE. This section will connect Delhi with its suburbs, so it is billed to be quite a significant section of Rapid Rail Transit System under the the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Inauguration next month

The work on Sahibabad to Duhai — 17-km priority section– may be inaugurated in June, officials said. Trail run work has been completed successfully on the corridor, said an NCRTC official and added that the country’s first rapid service will be thrown open for public use after the completion of some pending work related to safety audit, reported IE.

Meerut-Delhi travel time 30 minutes only

The RAPIDX train service will reduce travel time considerably as the train will run at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour. The Meerut-Delhi travel time will be reduced from three hours to 50 minutes.

There will be five stations on the 17-km long stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor of RAPIDX. The names of five stations are: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.

Convenience of commuters

For the convenience of commuters, the country’s first regional rail service will have some special features like dedicated train attendant, business class and premium services. The RAPIDX train service will be featured with six to eight coach cars. One coach car will be dedicated for women.

The train attendant will provide travel-related information to commuters in the premium coach. In case of any emergency, commuters in other coaches could also get help from the attendant.