Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RAPIDX Corridor: NCRTC is exploring non-fare revenue opportunities for ‘financial sustainability’

India’s first regional rail RAPIDX will soon begin its regular service on the Priority Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. The 17 km long stretch will have five stations on the route. These stations are – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.

Before the commencement of the commercial services, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is exploring the options of non-fare box revenue for financial sustainability. The move aims to overcome the challenges associated with reliance solely on passenger fares.

What is Non-Fare Box revenue?

The NCRTC is considering the Non-Fare Box option to raise additional revenue apart from selling passenger tickets. For this, the NCRTC has decided to include panel advertising, experiential advertising, retail shops, semi-naming rights, real estate development, consultancy, and other similar avenues.

How to raise Non-Fare Box revenue?

The first opportunity that NCRTC proposes to partner with, is the stations semi- naming rights. By associating its name with the station, the Brand will instantly create a unique recall.

