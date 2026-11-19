Delhi has been allocated a record Rs 2,711 crore for railway development in 2026-27, with redevelopment work underway at 13 stations and projects worth Rs 8,976 crore in progress, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday.

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Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the allocation, saying it would support infrastructure upgrades, improve passenger amenities and strengthen rail connectivity in the national capital.

She also highlighted the recently launched New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat sleeper train, saying the service would improve connectivity between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The train will pass through Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Kanpur and Prayagraj, catering to tourists, pilgrims and business travellers.

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13 Delhi railway stations being redeveloped

According to an official statement, the 13 stations covered under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme are New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Cantt, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Shahdara, Narela, Safdarjung, Bijwasan, Sabzi Mandi, Tilak Bridge and Adarsh Nagar.

The redevelopment plan includes modernised station buildings, improved entry and exit points, upgraded waiting areas, toilets and drinking water facilities. Platforms, shelters, foot overbridges, lifts, escalators and parking areas are also being improved. The works will include better accessibility for persons with disabilities.

The holding area on the Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi railway station has been completed, while construction of a double basement and an elevated road has started, the statement said.

Passenger facilities to improve at key stations

At Hazrat Nizamuddin station, redevelopment is underway at the second entry from the Sarai Kale Khan side. The work includes stairs, escalators, lifts, ticket counters, toilets and an extended foot overbridge.

Works are also progressing at Delhi Cantt, Safdarjung, Bijwasan, Narela, Sabzi Mandi and Tilak Bridge stations. These include the construction or improvement of station buildings, platforms, parking areas and other passenger facilities.

Gupta said the projects would give Delhi a modern railway infrastructure network while improving travel facilities for lakhs of commuters.