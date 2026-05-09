Thousands of passengers travelling daily between Delhi and Faridabad may soon get a new rail travel option after the Ministry of Railways approved a MEMU train service on the route. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had cleared the proposal to improve connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR).

When will the Delhi-Faridabad MEMU service begin?

According to a Railway Board communication dated April 27, train numbers 64038/64037 Delhi-Faridabad MEMU have been approved for daily operation. The service is expected to start from an “early convenient date” after operational formalities are completed.

The train will run between Delhi and Faridabad via stations including Sadar Bazar, New Delhi, Shivaji Bridge, Tilak Bridge, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Okhla and Tuglakabad.

Welcoming the move, Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the railway minister. “Residents from Faridabad and adjoining areas have long been seeking improved rail connectivity, citing overcrowding and delays on existing transport options. The MEMU service will offer a faster and more accessible alternative,” she said in a statement as quoted by PTI.

What are the timings and train details?

As per the Railway Board communication, the 64038 Delhi-Faridabad MEMU is proposed to leave Delhi at 10:30 am and reach Faridabad at 11:45 am.

On the return route, the 64037 Faridabad-Delhi MEMU is scheduled to depart Faridabad at 2 pm and arrive in Delhi at 3:45 pm.

The railway communication also stated that a 12-car MEMU rake currently used for the Delhi-Shamli route may be utilised for the service.

What is a MEMU train and how will it help commuters?

MEMU, or Mainline Electric Multiple Unit, is an electric passenger train mainly used for short- and medium-distance travel. Unlike conventional trains, MEMU services do not require a separate locomotive as power is distributed across multiple coaches.

According to ANI, these trains are designed for routes with frequent stops and usually operate at speeds of around 100-110 kmph. The Delhi government said the service is expected to reduce overcrowding, save travel time and ease pressure on road traffic in the NCR.

Modern MEMU trains are equipped with facilities such as LED lighting, CCTV cameras, GPS-based passenger information systems and bio-toilets.