The Government of India has proposed a new Delhi-Alwar Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). This will be the second RRTS improving Delhi NCR connectivity especially Delhi, Gurugram and Rajasthan while boosting industrial and residential development across the NCR region. Once completed, the 91 km long high-speed rail corridor will reduce travel time between Gurugram and Alwar to nearly 100 minutes.

The route is expected to pass through major locations including Delhi, Gurugram, Rewari, Bhiwadi, Neemrana and Alwar. Starting from Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan multimodal transit hub, the corridor will pass through INA, Munirka and Aerocity before entering Gurugram via Cyber City, IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk.

It will then move through Kherki Daula, Manesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera Depot, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal, Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB), Neemrana, Behror, Sotanala, Khairthal and finally Alwar. Out of the 22 planned stations, five stations will be underground while the remaining will be elevated or at-grade

What is the project cost?

The Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor is estimated to cost around Rs. 37,539 crore according to pib. The project will cover nearly 164 km and include both elevated and underground sections.

The Rajasthan government said the corridor will use modern rapid rail technology similar to the operational Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

The trains are expected to run at high speeds, helping passengers travel faster compared to road transport.The project will also include multiple stations across Haryana and Rajasthan to improve regional connectivity.

Experts believe the new corridor could reduce road congestion and encourage people to shift towards public transport.

What is the project timeline?

According to some reports, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the corridor is currently under preparation. Construction work is expected to begin after approvals from the central and state governments.

Officials have indicated that the project may take several years to complete because of its large scale and infrastructure requirements. However, authorities are aiming to speed up planning and land acquisition work to avoid delays.

The corridor is expected to play a major role in connecting industrial belts such as Bhiwadi and Neemrana with Delhi and Gurugram. These regions have emerged as important manufacturing and business hubs in recent years.

Boost for NCR development

Experts say the Delhi-Alwar RRTS could significantly improve economic activity across the NCR region. Faster connectivity is expected to support industries, increase real estate demand and improve access to jobs and services. The project is also likely to benefit daily commuters who currently spend several hours travelling between Delhi, Gurugram and Rajasthan by road.