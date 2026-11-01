Travelling from Delhi to Agra could take just 59 minutes, whereas the journey to Varanasi could be completed in around three-and-a-half hours under the proposed northern bullet train corridor. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a big announcement on October 31, 2026, that the corridor, planned to connect Delhi with major cities in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Assam, has been sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The announcement was confirmed by the Ministry of Railways through its official X account, stating the proposed corridor would improve connectivity from Delhi through Uttar Pradesh to Guwahati. In a video released by the Ministry, Vaishnaw said, “The honourable Prime Minister has approved the North Corridor of the bullet train as well,” and went on to name the cities that are proposed to be connected.

Proposed routes, cities covered under Northern bullet train corridor

The corridor will connect Delhi with Kanpur, Agra, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Patna and Siliguri, before stretching out to Guwahati, the Railway Minister said. The proposed network would connect several major urban centers and provide an alternate mode of travel for passengers travelling between the northern and eastern parts of India.

Speaking to ANI, Vaishnaw said the project will benefit middle-class families, young people, small businesses, disadvantaged passengers, small businesses and the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

He said the high-speed rail network was expected to deliver long-term benefits by cutting travel times between major cities significantly.

Delhi to Agra in 59 minutes: Expected bullet train travel time

The Railway Minister also shared the projected travel times of several routes that would come up under the proposed corridor.

Proposed route Expected travel time Delhi–Agra 59 minutes Delhi–Kanpur 1 hour 45 minutes Delhi–Lucknow 2 hours 12 minutes Delhi–Varanasi Around 3.5 hours Lucknow–Varanasi 1 hour 21 minutes Varanasi–Patna 1 hour Varanasi–Prayagraj 33 minutes Varanasi–Agra 2 hours 34 minutes

Vaishnaw said the travel time between Delhi and Varanasi would be 3 hours 33 minutes.

These are indicative timings for the proposed high-speed rail network and should not be taken as confirmed passenger train timings.

Bullet train to focus on ‘Make in India’

Vaishnaw also highlighted the role of domestic manufacturing and Indian workers in building the high-speed railroad infrastructure. “The construction is progressing fast. “It will be fully Make in India, made by Indian youth and Indian welders,” the Railway Minister said, as quoted by PTI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the proposed Delhi-Varanasi link and said it can provide a comfortable travel option to air travel for passengers. “This will enable the journey from Delhi to Varanasi to be completed in 3.5 hours,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Chief Minister also proposed that the service proposed could be cheaper than flying. But the ticket prices for the bullet train corridor are yet to be announced.

When will the Northern bullet train line be open?

The Ministry of Railways has announced the Prime Minister’s approval, but no date for the start of passenger service has been mentioned in the details shared so far.

More details, including final alignment, project costs, station locations, construction schedule and ticket fares, are expected soon.

The proposed corridor offers passengers the possibility of much shorter journeys. However, the anticipated travel times will depend on how the project is ultimately implemented and operated