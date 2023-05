Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express begins its commercial operation from today – Know timings, stoppages, frequency and other details

Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Express has commenced its commercial service from today onwards. The semi-high speed between Dehradun and Delhi was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 25, 2023.

The train is running with full occupancy. All seats have been booked for the first nine days of operation.

Distance and Travel time of Dehradun-Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express:-

The blue and white colour train will cover the distance of 302 km in four hours and 45 minutes. This will be the fastest train on the route followed by 12018 Dehradun-New Delhi Shatabdi Express and 12402 Dehradun-Kota AC Express.

Stoppages of Dehradun-Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT) Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between both the capital cities, the Dehradun-ANVT Vande Bharat Express will halt at five stations. These are – Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut City railway stations.

Frequency of Dehradun-Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express:-

The Delhi-Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week except Wednesday.

Timings of Dehradun-ANVT-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express:-

22458 Dehradun-ANVT Vande Bharat Express: The Dehradun-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express has departed from Dehradun at 07:00 hrs and will reach the destination at 11:45 hrs.

Arrival at Haridwar – 08:04 hrs

Departure from Haridwar – 08:08 hrs

Arrival at Roorkee – 08:49 hrs

Departure from Roorkee – 08:51 hrs

Arrival at Saharanpur – 09:27 hrs

Departure from Saharanpur – 09:32 hrs

Arrival at Muzaffarnagar – 10:07 hrs

Departure from Muzaffarnagar – 10:09 hrs

Arrival at Meerut City – 10:37 hrs

22457 UP ANVT-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express:- The Anand Vihar Terminal-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will depart from origin station at 17:50 hrs. It will reach the destination station at 22:35 hrs.

Arrival at Meerut City – 18:38 hrs

Departure from Meerut City – 18:40 hrs

Arrival at Muzaffarnagar – 19:08 hrs

Departure from Muzaffarnagar – 19:10 hrs

Arrival at Saharanpur – 19:55 hrs

Departure from Saharanpur – 20:00 hrs

Arrival at Roorkee – 20:31 hrs

Departure from Roorkee – 20:33 hrs