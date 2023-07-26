Decoding the ‘X’ factor: Indian Railways reveal reason behind yellow ‘X’ on train’s last coach

Commuters who have traveled by train might be familiar with the significant yellow ‘X’ sign marked at the back of the train’s final coach. This conspicuous “X” emblem has often piqued the curiosity of passengers, leaving them wondering about its meaning.

Recently, Twitter unveiled its new logo, the letter ‘X,’ as a part of a broader rebranding effort, replacing the iconic blue bird. The Western Railway on Tuesday (July 25) joined in on the conversation by tweeting a picture of an Indian Railways train adorned with a prominent yellow ‘X.’

Tweeting the picture, the South Western Railway said, “The ‘X’ factor of #IndianRailways. Do you know what the X sign on the coach means?”

What ‘X’ sign on trains mean?

An ‘X’ is consistently marked on the last coach of every train, serving as an indicator that the train has passed a station entirely. The presence of this symbol is crucial as it helps the Railway officials in noting that no coaches have been left behind unintentionally.

The Indian Railways solved this mystery and gave an explanation in one of their posts in March. Now, South Western Railway has engaged users by sharing a picture of the last coach with the distinctive yellow ‘X’ and encouraging them to guess its significance. The post has been a resounding success, amassing over 189.1K views and 1,282 likes on Twitter. People responded with a mix of humorous answers and genuine explanations, adding a touch of enthusiasm to the railway’s informative initiative.