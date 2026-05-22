Goodbye to long and tiring journeys! Railway passengers travelling between Gujarat and Delhi are set to get a major connectivity boost as Western Railway has introduced a new daily express train between Bhuj and Delhi Railway Station. This new service will pass through several important stations, improving connectivity across regions and making long-distance travel more convenient for passengers who regularly commute between the two states.

At present, travelling between Bhuj and Delhi by road takes around 19–20 hours, but the new train is expected to offer a more comfortable and efficient alternative for this long journey. Check out when this service will start and the major stations it will cover to plan your travel better.

New Bhuj-Delhi Express train – Launch date and schedule

The new service will begin operations from 23 May 2026 in the Bhuj–Delhi direction, while the return service from Delhi to Bhuj will start on 24 May 2026. The train will run daily in both directions, improving connectivity across several regions and offering a smoother travel experience for passengers.

Train route and stops

During its journey, the train will pass through several important stations, including Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham, Bhachau, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhimnal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Pali Marwar, Marwar Junction, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, and finally reach Delhi.

Better comfort and convenience for passengers

The new Bhuj–Delhi train will make travel easier for passengers by offering a direct daily option. It will help reduce travel stress and make long journeys more comfortable and predictable. Passengers will also benefit from better planning and improved travel timing, which will make the overall journey more relaxed and convenient.

Stronger Rail Link Between Gujarat and Delhi

The new express train will further improve connectivity between Gujarat and Delhi. It will help create a smoother travel link between the two regions and make long-distance rail movement more efficient. The service is expected to support better movement of passengers across cities and improve overall accessibility on this route.