Rail passengers on the Mumbai–Bhusaval route will continue to benefit from additional train services as Western Railway has extended the operation of the Dadar–Bhusaval Special Train to cater to the travel demand.

The special train connects Dadar in Mumbai with Bhusaval in Jalgaon district, serving several important stations across Maharashtra and Gujarat along the way. The service is expected to provide extra capacity and improve connectivity for passengers travelling on this route.

Here is the complete schedule, route, station halts and booking details of the Dadar–Bhusaval Special Train.

Dadar–Bhusaval Special Train: Full schedule, route

Train No. Train Name Frequency Extend up to 09049 Dadar – Bhusaval Special Weekly (Friday) 25.09.2026 09050 Bhusaval – Dadar Special Weekly (Friday) 25.09.2026

The Dadar–Bhusaval Special is a weekly service that will continue to operate every Friday until September 25, 2026. The return service, Bhusaval–Dadar Special, will also run every Friday until the same date.

The train will halt at Borivali, Virar, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Bhestan, Chalthan, Bardoli, Vyara, Navapur, Nandurbar, Dondaicha, Sindkheda, Nardana, Amalner, Dharangaon and Jalgaon Junction before reaching Bhusaval Junction.

In the return direction, the train will stop at the same stations, providing additional rail connectivity between Mumbai, Gujarat and northern Maharashtra.

Connectivity boost across Mumbai, Gujarat and North Maharashtra

Extending the Dadar–Bhusaval Special Train gives passengers another travel option between Mumbai, Gujarat and northern Maharashtra. By stopping at major stations such as Vapi, Jalgaon and Bhusaval, the train improves connectivity across the corridor and makes travel between key cities and smaller towns easier.

The additional service is also expected to help distribute the passenger load on the route, especially during periods of higher travel demand, while providing better access to the train’s destinations.

Booking details

Reservations for Train Nos. 09049 (Dadar–Bhusaval Special) and 09050 (Bhusaval–Dadar Special) are open through all PRS reservation counters and the IRCTC website. Western Railway said both services will continue to operate as Special Trains on Special Fare.