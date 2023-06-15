Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Railways cancels several trains! See full list of cancelled services

Considering the alertness for Cyclone Biparjoy, Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of more than 40 trains today as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas. The trains have been cancelled in the Western Railway zone. The cyclone is expected to cross between Mandvi in Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan near Jakhau port with wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph on the evening of Thursday.

In a statement, Western Railway (WR) zone said, “The passengers will be refunded as per extant rules.” The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in coastal parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region, especially in the districts of Kutch, Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka.

Here’s a full list of train cancelled:-

09480 Okha-Rajkot Unreserved Special

09479 Rajkot-Okha Unreserved Special

19251 Veraval-Okha Express

19252 Okha-Veraval Express

09522 Veraval-Rajkot Express

09521 Rajkot-Veraval Express

22958 Veraval-Ahmedabad Express

19119 Ahmedabad-Veraval intercity

19120 Veraval-Ahmedabad Intercity

19207 Porbandar-Veraval Express

19208 Veraval-Porbandar Express

09513 Rajkot-Veraval

09514 Veraval-Rajkot

19016 Porbandar-Dadar Saurashtra Express

09550 Porbandar-Bhanvad

09549 Bhanvad-Porbandar

09515 Kanalus-Porbandar Special

09551 Bhanvad-Porbandar Express

09516 Porbandar-Kanalus Special

09552 Porbandar Bhaunra Express

09595 Rajkot-Porbandar Special

09596 Porbandar-Rajkot Special

12905 Porbandar-Shalimar Superfast Express