Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Railways cancels several trains! See full list of cancelled services

Considering the alertness for Cyclone Biparjoy, Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of more than 40 trains today as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas. The trains have been cancelled in the Western Railway zone. The cyclone is expected to cross between Mandvi in Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan near Jakhau port with wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph on the evening of Thursday.
In a statement, Western Railway (WR) zone said, “The passengers will be refunded as per extant rules.” The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in coastal parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region, especially in the districts of Kutch, Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka.
Here’s a full list of train cancelled:-
- 09480 Okha-Rajkot Unreserved Special
- 09479 Rajkot-Okha Unreserved Special
- 19251 Veraval-Okha Express
- 19252 Okha-Veraval Express
- 09522 Veraval-Rajkot Express
- 09521 Rajkot-Veraval Express
- 22958 Veraval-Ahmedabad Express
- 19119 Ahmedabad-Veraval intercity
- 19120 Veraval-Ahmedabad Intercity
- 19207 Porbandar-Veraval Express
- 19208 Veraval-Porbandar Express
- 09513 Rajkot-Veraval
- 09514 Veraval-Rajkot
- 19016 Porbandar-Dadar Saurashtra Express
- 09550 Porbandar-Bhanvad
- 09549 Bhanvad-Porbandar
- 09515 Kanalus-Porbandar Special
- 09551 Bhanvad-Porbandar Express
- 09516 Porbandar-Kanalus Special
- 09552 Porbandar Bhaunra Express
- 09595 Rajkot-Porbandar Special
- 09596 Porbandar-Rajkot Special
- 12905 Porbandar-Shalimar Superfast Express
- 12906 Shalimar-Porbandar Superfast Express
- 22904 Bhuj-Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express
- 22484 Gandhidham-Jodhpur Express
- 22952 Gandhidham-Bandra Terminus Superfast Express
- 19571 Rajkot-Porbandar Express
- 19572 Porbandar-Muzaffarpur Express
- 20908 Bhuj-Dadar Express
- 20907 Dadar-Bhuj Express
- 09416 Gandhidham-Bandra Terminus Special
- 19405 Palanpur-Gandhidham Express
- 19406 Gandhidham-Palanpur Express
- 22956 Bhuj-Bandra Terminus Kutch Express
- 22955 Bandra Terminus-Bhuj Kutch Express
- 20927 Palanpur-Bhuj SF Express
- 20928 Bhuj-Palanpur SF Express
- 22959 Vadodara-Jamnagar Superfast Intercity
- 22960 Jamnagar-Vadodara Superfast Intercity
- 19218 Veraval-Bandra Terminus