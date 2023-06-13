Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Railways braces for impact! Announces safety measures in case of emergencies, possible aftermath

Indian Railways has started taking measures for safety and security of passengers and to minimise the impact of the storm.

The railways can terminate/short terminate/cancel the operation of a particular train or its services along the route.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over East Central Arabian sea is moving and is likely to make landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is likely to affect several parts of Gujarat including Bhavnagar, Mahuva, Veraval to Porbandar area, OKHA to HAPA, and Gandhidham area.



The landfall is likely to take place near Mandvi-Jakhau Port on June 14, 2023. Keeping this in mind, Indian Railways has started taking measures for safety and security of passengers and to minimise the impact of the storm.

Disaster Management Room: The railway has planned to open a Disaster Management Room at the zonal railway headquarters. Employees of various departments will present in the room round-the-clock.

Emergency Control Room: The emergency control rooms will be operated at division headquarters in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhidham.

Monitoring of wind speed: The railways has installed anemometers at stations to regulate or stop trains if wind velocity exceeds 50 kmph. The reading of wind speed will be taken on an hourly basis.

Monitoring of IMD website: The railways will continuously monitor the cyclone-related information on the official website of IMD at www.mausam.imd.gov.in.

Online groups: The national transporter has formed online groups for real-time monitoring and coordination.

Emergency evacuation: For emergency evacuation, the railways has kept sufficient diesel locomotives and coaching rakes.

Suspension of double stack containers: The railways has restricted the movement of double stack containers.

Relief train: The national transporters are ready to operate relief trains in case any untoward incidents occur.

Train schedules: The railways can terminate/short terminate/cancel the operation of a particular train or its services along the route.

Inspections: The railways are conducting footplate inspections intensively to closely monitor the rail tracks.

