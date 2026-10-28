Train services across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other routes have been affected by Cyclone Arnab. South Coast Railway has cancelled several trains between October 28 and 30, 2026, and rescheduled three services scheduled for October 28.
The changes affect both express and passenger trains running through Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasapur and Kakinada Port, among other destinations.
South Western Railway has also cancelled selected trips of two weekly special trains between Charlapalli and Bengaluru, while East Coast Railway has announced temporary cancellations on some routes. Here is the full list of cancelled and rescheduled trains.
Trains cancelled on October 28 – Full list
The Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway has announced the cancellation of the following train services on October 28, 2026.
|Train Number
|Train Name
|17244
|Rayagada–Guntur Express
|12739
|Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Express
|07038
|Srikakulam Town–Charlapalli Special
|20707
|Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Express
|20833
|Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Express
|20708
|Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Express
|17206
|Kakinada Port–Sainagar Shirdi Express
|22875
|Visakhapatnam–Guntur Express
|22876
|Guntur–Visakhapatnam Express
|12717
|Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada Express
|17263
|Bhimavaram Junction–Narasapur Express
|67279
|Narasapur–Nidadavolu Passenger
|67280
|Nidadavolu–Narasapur Passenger
|67276
|Narasapur–Vijayawada Passenger
|07268
|Visakhapatnam–Parvatipuram Passenger
|07267
|Parvatipuram–Visakhapatnam Passenger
|17220
|Visakhapatnam–Machilipatnam Express
|18521
|Visakhapatnam–Guntakal Express
|17250
|Kakinada Port–Tirupati Express
|12787
|Narasapur–Nagarsol Express
|67241
|Rajahmundry–Bhimavaram Junction Passenger
|67242
|Bhimavaram Junction–Rajahmundry Passenger
|67243
|Nidadavolu–Narasapur Passenger
|67285
|Rajahmundry–Visakhapatnam Passenger
|67286
|Visakhapatnam–Rajahmundry Passenger
|17281
|Guntur–Narasapur Express
|12727
|Visakhapatnam–Hyderabad Express
|12861
|Visakhapatnam–Mahbubnagar Express
|12737
|Kakinada Port–Lingampalli Express
Train delays today: 3 services rescheduled
South Coast Railway has also revised the timings of three trains scheduled to run today due to Cyclone Arnab.
Train number 17221, the Kakinada Port–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, has been rescheduled by three hours. The Guntur–Visakhapatnam Express (17239) and the Visakhapatnam–Guntur Express (17240) have both been delayed by five hours.
More trains cancelled on October 29 and 30
Three additional train services have been listed for cancellation on October 29 and 30.
|Date
|Train Number
|Train Name
|October 29
|17205
|Sainagar Shirdi–Kakinada Port Express
|October 29
|17015
|Bhubaneswar New–Secunderabad Express
|October 30
|20809
|Sambalpur–Hazur Sahib Nanded Express
Passengers travelling on these routes should take note of the cancellation dates before planning their journeys.
Charlapalli–Bengaluru weekly special trains cancelled
South Western Railway has also cancelled selected trips of two weekly special trains connecting Charlapalli and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (SMVT Bengaluru).
Train number 07065, the Charlapalli–SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Special, will remain cancelled on November 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2026.
The return service, train number 07066, the SMVT Bengaluru–Charlapalli Weekly Special, will not operate on November 3, 10, 17 and 24, or December 1, 2026.