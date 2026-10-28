Train services across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other routes have been affected by Cyclone Arnab. South Coast Railway has cancelled several trains between October 28 and 30, 2026, and rescheduled three services scheduled for October 28.

The changes affect both express and passenger trains running through Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasapur and Kakinada Port, among other destinations. 

South Western Railway has also cancelled selected trips of two weekly special trains between Charlapalli and Bengaluru, while East Coast Railway has announced temporary cancellations on some routes. Here is the full list of cancelled and rescheduled trains.

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Trains cancelled on October 28 – Full list 

The Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway has announced the cancellation of the following train services on October 28, 2026.

Train NumberTrain Name
17244Rayagada–Guntur Express
12739Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Express
07038Srikakulam Town–Charlapalli Special
20707Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Express
20833Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Express
20708Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Express
17206Kakinada Port–Sainagar Shirdi Express
22875Visakhapatnam–Guntur Express
22876Guntur–Visakhapatnam Express
12717Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada Express
17263Bhimavaram Junction–Narasapur Express
67279Narasapur–Nidadavolu Passenger
67280Nidadavolu–Narasapur Passenger
67276Narasapur–Vijayawada Passenger
07268Visakhapatnam–Parvatipuram Passenger
07267Parvatipuram–Visakhapatnam Passenger
17220Visakhapatnam–Machilipatnam Express
18521Visakhapatnam–Guntakal Express
17250Kakinada Port–Tirupati Express
12787Narasapur–Nagarsol Express
67241Rajahmundry–Bhimavaram Junction Passenger
67242Bhimavaram Junction–Rajahmundry Passenger
67243Nidadavolu–Narasapur Passenger
67285Rajahmundry–Visakhapatnam Passenger
67286Visakhapatnam–Rajahmundry Passenger
17281Guntur–Narasapur Express
12727Visakhapatnam–Hyderabad Express
12861Visakhapatnam–Mahbubnagar Express
12737Kakinada Port–Lingampalli Express

Train delays today: 3 services rescheduled 

South Coast Railway has also revised the timings of three trains scheduled to run today due to Cyclone Arnab.

Train number 17221, the Kakinada Port–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, has been rescheduled by three hours. The Guntur–Visakhapatnam Express (17239) and the Visakhapatnam–Guntur Express (17240) have both been delayed by five hours.

More trains cancelled on October 29 and 30

Three additional train services have been listed for cancellation on October 29 and 30.

DateTrain NumberTrain Name
October 2917205Sainagar Shirdi–Kakinada Port Express
October 2917015Bhubaneswar New–Secunderabad Express
October 3020809Sambalpur–Hazur Sahib Nanded Express

Passengers travelling on these routes should take note of the cancellation dates before planning their journeys.

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Charlapalli–Bengaluru weekly special trains cancelled

South Western Railway has also cancelled selected trips of two weekly special trains connecting Charlapalli and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (SMVT Bengaluru). 

Train number 07065, the Charlapalli–SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Special, will remain cancelled on November 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2026. 

The return service, train number 07066, the SMVT Bengaluru–Charlapalli Weekly Special, will not operate on November 3, 10, 17 and 24, or December 1, 2026.