Train services across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other routes have been affected by Cyclone Arnab. South Coast Railway has cancelled several trains between October 28 and 30, 2026, and rescheduled three services scheduled for October 28.

The changes affect both express and passenger trains running through Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasapur and Kakinada Port, among other destinations.

South Western Railway has also cancelled selected trips of two weekly special trains between Charlapalli and Bengaluru, while East Coast Railway has announced temporary cancellations on some routes. Here is the full list of cancelled and rescheduled trains.

Trains cancelled on October 28 – Full list

The Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway has announced the cancellation of the following train services on October 28, 2026.

Train Number Train Name 17244 Rayagada–Guntur Express 12739 Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Express 07038 Srikakulam Town–Charlapalli Special 20707 Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Express 20833 Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Express 20708 Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Express 17206 Kakinada Port–Sainagar Shirdi Express 22875 Visakhapatnam–Guntur Express 22876 Guntur–Visakhapatnam Express 12717 Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada Express 17263 Bhimavaram Junction–Narasapur Express 67279 Narasapur–Nidadavolu Passenger 67280 Nidadavolu–Narasapur Passenger 67276 Narasapur–Vijayawada Passenger 07268 Visakhapatnam–Parvatipuram Passenger 07267 Parvatipuram–Visakhapatnam Passenger 17220 Visakhapatnam–Machilipatnam Express 18521 Visakhapatnam–Guntakal Express 17250 Kakinada Port–Tirupati Express 12787 Narasapur–Nagarsol Express 67241 Rajahmundry–Bhimavaram Junction Passenger 67242 Bhimavaram Junction–Rajahmundry Passenger 67243 Nidadavolu–Narasapur Passenger 67285 Rajahmundry–Visakhapatnam Passenger 67286 Visakhapatnam–Rajahmundry Passenger 17281 Guntur–Narasapur Express 12727 Visakhapatnam–Hyderabad Express 12861 Visakhapatnam–Mahbubnagar Express 12737 Kakinada Port–Lingampalli Express

Train delays today: 3 services rescheduled

South Coast Railway has also revised the timings of three trains scheduled to run today due to Cyclone Arnab.

Train number 17221, the Kakinada Port–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, has been rescheduled by three hours. The Guntur–Visakhapatnam Express (17239) and the Visakhapatnam–Guntur Express (17240) have both been delayed by five hours.

More trains cancelled on October 29 and 30

Three additional train services have been listed for cancellation on October 29 and 30.

Date Train Number Train Name October 29 17205 Sainagar Shirdi–Kakinada Port Express October 29 17015 Bhubaneswar New–Secunderabad Express October 30 20809 Sambalpur–Hazur Sahib Nanded Express

Passengers travelling on these routes should take note of the cancellation dates before planning their journeys.

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Charlapalli–Bengaluru weekly special trains cancelled

South Western Railway has also cancelled selected trips of two weekly special trains connecting Charlapalli and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (SMVT Bengaluru).

Train number 07065, the Charlapalli–SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Special, will remain cancelled on November 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2026.

The return service, train number 07066, the SMVT Bengaluru–Charlapalli Weekly Special, will not operate on November 3, 10, 17 and 24, or December 1, 2026.